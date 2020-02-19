Broncos at the Combine: 9 LBs to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Now, time for the off-ball linebackers.

The Denver Broncos have a desire to upgrade the position by finding a better cover linebacker. It is expected that the team will look towards free agency to make this improvement, but if it doesn’t, there are some solid linebacker options in the NFL draft.

It all comes down to finding a complementary cover linebacker to play next to Alexander Johnson next season.

What Matters Most for ILBs

The NFL is getting more and more athletic, which, naturally, demands more athleticism from the linebacker position. NFL linebackers need to have range, and long speed to handle coverage duties, as well as possessing a good football IQ.

This is one position where just about every drill and test matters, but there is even more importance placed on the 3-cone and shuttle drills.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

ILBs to Watch at the Combine

Note: These players are not necessarily options for the Broncos, in terms of where they're projected to go in the draft. They're a handful of players that stand to either gain or lose a lot from the certain aspect of the Combine that gets talked about.

Evan Weaver, California: There is a lot to like about Weaver’s tape, especially as a run defender. In pass coverage, he is athletically limited. There are certain coverages he can do well, but to show he isn’t as limited, he needs to test out very well.

Shaquille Quarterman & Michael Pinckney, Miami: The former teammates have a lot of the same concerns. Neither proves to be a very athletic linebacker based on tape, and likely limited to being a two-down run defender at the NFL level. After the way the 2019 draft went for linebackers like this, it is safe to say they need to show more athletically or go undrafted.

Malik Harrison, Ohio State: In a weaker linebacker class, Harrison can really boost his stock if he shows up well athletically. The technique and other traits are there.

Cameron Brown, Penn State: Brown has good athleticism and projects as a cover linebacker/safety in the NFL. His draft stock is dependent on the strength and technical prowess he shows.

Francis Bernard, Utah: A former running back, Bernard sees the run game like a ball-carrier. He could really help his stock if he impresses during interviews and displaying his acumen on the whiteboard, where he shows a high football IQ.

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest: Strnad had a serious injury in October that teams will be analyzing. He has good athleticism, but he is rather slender which makes the injury concerns even more pressing.

Zach Baun, Wisconsin: Baun has good technique as a pass rusher, but it is questionable whether he has the athletic ability to hold up. If he tests better than expected, he may have a future on the edge. If he doesn’t, a move to off-ball may be in his future, which is why he's listed here.

Carter Coughlin, Minnesota: Coughlin is a former edge that is likely going to be moved to off-ball for the NFL. The position drills will be huge for his evaluation and cement the move or give life to the possibility of being an edge.

Who was Snubbed?

Illinois' Dele Harding had a really good year in coverage and brings physical play against the run as well. Iowa State's Marcel Spears, Jr. is another linebacker to be considered for coverage duties and the Combine would’ve been a chance to show off his athleticism.

South Carolina's T.J. Brunson, Nebraska's Mohammed Barry, and USC's John Houston also could have arguments made for being invited.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.