Broncos at the Combine: Questions the QBs Must Answer

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have medical staff go over their health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can really torpedo it.

With the Combine coming soon, I'm going to break down each position and talk about what drills or testing really matter for each position, what teams want to see or want answers about with regard to specific prospects, and reveal the snubs at each position. Today, we begin with quarterbacks.

The Denver Broncos don’t need a starting quarterback, but they do need to be on the look-out for a potential backup option to groom behind Drew Lock.

What Matters for Quarterbacks

When it comes to the quarterback position, there are a few areas teams are really going to be monitoring. Most of them come in the on-field drills, but the individual interviews are crucial, too.

These interviews give teams a chance to get the QB working the whiteboard, and the opportunity to talk to them to see what kind of person they are. During the interviews, teams can even find out whether a prospect's teammates were at his birthday party or not, which infamously caused Bo Callahan to fall (I kid, see the major motion picture Draft Day).

Outside of interviews, what matters most is the technical work in on-field drills. The footwork, throwing mechanics, touch, and accuracy all go under the microscope.

Of course, if the quarterback you’re looking at is more of a versatile threat, some of the athletic testing matters as well. For all quarterbacks, though, the interviews, medicals and on-field drills matter.

Questions the 2020 QB Class Must Answer

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: This should be obvious as Tagovailoa suffered a major injury this past season so there are a lot of questions about his future. Teams are going to be checking his medical information with a keen eye.

Justin Herbert, Oregon: Interviews are going to be major for Herbert. There have been a lot of questions going around about his football IQ, leadership, and intangibles. What questions there are, teams are going to look to the interviews for answers.

Jordan Love, Utah State: Touch and accuracy matters and Love has had some issues with both. There are flashes, but can he do it with more consistency. During the drills, Love will need to look clean and consistent to help himself.

Jacob Eason, Washington: The overall the technique from Eason is going to be under evaluation, but teams will also be looking to get him on the whiteboard and check off football IQ boxes. Touch is another aspect that Eason needs to show.

Jake Fromm, Georgia: One of the biggest concerns with Fromm is his arm strength. Can he throw with velocity and on time? The positional drills are going to answer that.

Steven Montez, Colorado: His technique and footwork all need to be answered. Montez has been mentioned as a developmental prospect, but a rough Senior Bowl week saw his stock plummet. Showing improvements in the above areas might reignite that chatter.

Cole McDonald, Hawaii: A technical and mechanical mess, McDonald will need to show improvements there to help himself. His interviews are also going to be big for his pre-draft evaluation.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State: One big concern with Gordon is whether he will have the NFL velocity, so teams will be checking those numbers. There will also need to be improvements to his footwork, as well as work on the whiteboard during interviews.

Who was Snubbed?

There aren’t many quarterbacks because this is a very top-heavy class that lacks good depth. However, there are two quarterbacks that stand out as snubs with Utah's Tyler Huntley and North Texas' Mason Fine not receiving an invite to Indianapolis.

The Combine could have been huge for their draft stock. Fine is a bit smaller but has a good arm and solid movement. Huntley's NFL viability will depend on the scheme, but he has good legs with a sound arm to be a dual-threat at quarterback.

