Broncos at the Combine: 7 Safeties to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Now, for the final position, and that is safety.

There really isn’t a huge need at safety for the Denver Broncos, especially if the team retains Justin Simmons and Will Parks. Simmons is expected to be back at the very least on the franchise tag, but Parks is another matter.

Even if the Broncos do bring them both back, it doesn’t hurt to do their due diligence on the position.

What Matters Most for Safeties?

With the safety position, there are a lot of drills/tests that matter. This is one of the few positions where interviews and football IQ testing matters as well.

To measure a safety's speed, you have to look at his weight-adjusted 40-yard dash time. The vertical and broad jumps also matter to test their explosion.

Safeties to Watch at the Combine

Note: These players aren't necessarily targets for the Denver Broncos, especially with what round each prospect is projected to go in the draft. This a handful of safeties that stand to either gain or lose a lot from the Combine.

Shyheim Carter, Alabama: The Alabama safety has some who believe he should be a corner, others a safety. Where he plays at the NFL will largely depend on how he tests out. There are multiple concerns for lining him up at either spot.

Jaylinn Hawkins, California: Hawkins has an eye for the ball and should test out well athletically, but during position drills, he will need to show good technique.

Tanner Muse, Clemson: Being a Clemson Tiger is going to draw plenty of attention, but the tape for Muse is not kind. If he wants to redeem his draft stock, he is going to need to impress in every aspect of the Combine.

J.R. Reed, Georgia: The Georgia product is best closer to the line of scrimmage. He has the physicality to hang there, but does he have the range for deeper coverage duties? That is going to be what teams want to see.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne: After a super impressive week at the Senior Bowl there isn’t much that Dugger has to show NFL teams. Basically, it is just about putting in the numbers for the athletic testing.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois: This small school prospect has a lot to show at the Combine. Technique is the biggest hurdle, but he will also need to impress with his football IQ in interviews.

Brandon Jones, Texas: The Longhorns safety has a good versatile skill-set to play in multiple coverages and duties for a defense. There is a major question as to just how athletic he is and what kind of range he brings to a defense.

Who was Snubbed?

It is unbelievable that Alabama's Jared Mayden won't be at the Combine. He has shown a lot during the season and at the Senior Bowl that should’ve garnered him an invite.

Tennessee' Nigel Warrior and Utah's Julian Blackmon also are two safeties that should be there. This is a weaker safety class, but those are three of the better talents in the class. Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd and North Carolina's Myles Dorn were also snubs.

