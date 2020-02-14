Broncos at the Combine: Top WRs to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Today, it's all about the trendiest of positions in the Mile High City — the wideouts.

The Denver Broncos have a big need at wide receiver as they look to fill out their room with complementary pieces to Courtland Sutton. The Broncos need to add some speed, but the receivers that might bring that speed also need to offer more to the offense.

There is a need to find someone who offers up a dangerous weapon after the catch to really fully implement the Pat Shurmur offense.

What Matters Most for WRs

Receiver is another position where size makes different aspects matter. Player style matters too. For smaller, quicker receivers that win with route running, the 3-cone drill will matter greatly.

For speed receivers, obviously the 40-time matters, but teams will want to see the routes and hands to go with the speed in order to avoid a Darius Hayward-Bay like selection.

For bigger receivers, the explosion matters, but routes are also a factor. If a bigger receiver can run clean and crisp routes, he's going to help himself. Hands for all receivers are obviously important factors as well.

WRs to Watch at the Combine

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: There is a concern going around about the knees of Jeudy. Going through the medicals at the Combine will answer whether this is a real concern, or just a rumor going around. It will also be nice to see how fast Jeudy actually is.

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: Similarly to Jeudy, there is a rumor going around about Ruggs and the health of his knees. Medical exams will provide an answer to that. Will Ruggs set a new 40-yard dash record at the combine? How are his routes as well will be eyed carefully.

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State: A former JUCO receiver, teams will be eager to interview him and get more insight into the player. His testing and drills are expected to be great, which could bump him into the first-round conversation.

Denzel Mims, Baylor: Mims is a force to be reckoned with, but just how athletic is he? Teams will be eyeing the athletic testing, especially the 40-yard dash, to see what level of speed Mims can bring.

John Hightower, Boise State: Hightower is expected to be one of the faster players at the Combine, but he is also very smooth. The 40-yard dash, 3-cone, and shuttle testing will check off some boxes.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado: While the word is going around that the medical situation is overblown by people in the public, the Combine medicals will provide certainty there. There is also speculation going around that Shenault might run a sub-4.35 40 at 220-plus pounds, so there will be some attention there.

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky: The athletic testing is expected to be outstanding for Bowden, but teams want to see where he is as a receiver. His tape shows a raw receiver getting by on athleticism.

Malcolm Perry, Navy: A former quarterback now adjusting to playing receiver, every test will be under scrutiny for Perry to see how the adjustment is coming along.

K.J. Hill, Ohio State: A good route runner, but how athletic is Hill? His tape doesn’t scream good athletes, and in the NFL, you want good athleticism to go with good routes.

Jalen Reagor, TCU: Reagor is a speedy receiver, though he does offer more than that. Teams will be interested in seeing just how fast he really is. There will also be eyes on his hands as he did suffer some concentration drops at TCU, so the gauntlet, in particular, will be a help.

Who was Snubbed?

With how talented a class this is for the receiver position, there are not many snubs out of the Combine. However, there are three that stand out.

Washington State's Easop Winston gives me vibes of Diontae Johnson out of Toledo a year ago. The Combine would have been a chance to show off his route running.

Temple's Isaiah Wright and Florida State's Keith Gavin are two others. Both players had strong weeks a the Shrine Bowl and should’ve garnered invites to the Combine, especially when looking at a few of the receivers who got invites over them.

