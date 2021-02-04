HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Edge Rushers to Avoid

The Broncos would be wise to pass on all three of these very attractive edge rushers in the NFL Draft, for one reason in particular.
There are major reasons to be concerned about the Denver Broncos' edge rusher depth but the worst thing the team can do is go draft a bad scheme fit at the position — or even a prospect who doesn't check the requisite style or attitude boxes. 

Whenever you look to match up a draft prospect with a team, you always have to factor in the fits. Multiple ex-general managers and ex-coaches have often spoken to this being a large part of narrowing down a draft class and formulating a big board.

Rich McKay, ex-GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, really believed in finding character fits and his remarks on the subject were really eye-opening. He emphasized character fits, but it wasn't always a deal-breaker.  

McKay would have to really be comfortable in a prospect's character, on and off the field, to select someone. There was also an emphasis on the scheme, as many other coaches and general managers have echoed.

In the video above, I pinpoint three edge rushers in the 2021 NFL draft that may not fit with Vic Fangio and the Broncos for any of the reasons above.

  1. Kwity Paye, Michigan
  2. Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest
  3. Thomas Booker, Stanford

Eliminating one prospect as a draft-day option might be because he would struggle in a 2-point stance, or maybe it's because he's not overly physical, versatile, or lacks the ability to set the edge against the run. The rules of elimination are laid out in detail in the video, so make sure you check it out.

When two prospects are closely graded, the scheme is often viewed as the tiebreaker in the scouting process. It's much easier to develop a prospect who fits your scheme and culture/philosophy than take someone who doesn’t, and try to strong-arm them into fitting in. 

Some prospects are so talented that teams talk themselves into the false frame of thinking it can change them through development. It's all part of the picture so when a mock draft comes out, scheme fit should always be paramount.

