Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Edge Rushers to Target Early

The Broncos need edge rusher depth beyond the 2021 season and this year's draft offers up a few intriguing options in the premium rounds.
The Denver Broncos have plenty of questions at the edge rusher position. What is going to happen with Von Miller beyond 2021? Will the Broncos pick up the fifth-year option on Bradley Chubb’s contract? 

Is Malik Reed in Denver's plans beyond this coming season, after which he will become a free agent? Did the Broncos see enough development from Derrek Tuszka last season year to be comfortable with him in a role on defense? And what about Jeremiah Attaochu?

Those are big questions and some of the answers may seem obvious but there are a lot of moving pieces with this roster. When you add in the change at general manager with George Paton coming in, it makes it even harder to really gauge what the Broncos will end up doing.

Fortunately for Denver, this edge draft class has a lot of strong Day 2 options that fit with what the Broncos do defensively, as well as roster needs on that side of the ball. Here are three to look hard at. 

  • Joseph Ossai, Texas
  • Jordan Smith, UAB
  • Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Having plenty of options could make the Broncos' coming decisions a little bit easier. Time will tell what the Broncos end up doing, but for now, check out the video above featuring three edge rushers for Denver to keep an eye on in the premium rounds. 

