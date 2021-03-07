Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Inside Linebackers

The Broncos can't ignore the inside linebacker position any longer. A premium-round draft pick needs to be invested in a dynamic player and this draft class has more than a few intriguing options.

With Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell both being severely limited in coverage, the Denver Broncos can't ignore the linebacker position any longer. For years, ex-GM John Elway put such a low value on the off-ball linebacker position and as a result, it's been hard to fix the unit.

That's something new GMGeorge Paton will have to rectify in the coming years. Fortunately, this is a good year to start turning things around at the position with a strong linebacker class, the meat of which is on Day 2.

There are plenty of options to fill the many roles you need from your linebackers for any kind of scheme. While some offer up great scheme versatility, others are limited which can be a double-edged sword when drafting.

In the video above, I take a look at three intriguing options Denver can look at in the draft. Two of them are viewed as Round 1 or 2 options with the third probably a late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect.

Nick Bolton, Missouri Monty Rice, Georgia Zaven Collins, Tulsa

While the video is limited to just three, there are plenty of linebacker options in what is a strong class. If the linebacker you like isn't featured, there's a good chance he falls into that category.

It's past time the Broncos seriously address the position that has been hindering the team since after the 2015 season. Denver does have Justin Strnad but with him coming back from a season-ending wrist injury, the team has to hedge its bet at the position.

This doesn't mean give up on Strnad but Paton needs to give the Broncos more options and at the least, a contingency plan.

