3 QBs Broncos Have to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

If the Broncos add a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, the team must avoid these three prospects.

A large debate is brewing around the question of whether Drew Lock is The Guy for the Denver Broncos, but no matter what that answer ends up being, the team is likely looking at quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft. It may not be an early round-one option, but there are more options beyond just that.

The 2021 draft class is very top-heavy at QB with four options that will likely go in the top-10. After those prospects, there isn’t much available and that makes it harder to find someone to add competition while being a scheme fit.

There are a handful of quarterbacks that don’t fit with the Broncos for a few different reasons. The bad fit could be the scheme, play-style, personnel, or even attitude.

Whatever the reason may be, they're not a fit with the Broncos, at least from the outside looking in, which could mean they're not on the team's big board. Quarterback is one position that you really don’t want to take a poor fit and try to make it work. Here are three to avoid.

Kyle Trask, Florida Feleipe Franks, Arkansas Sam Ehlinger, Texas

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In the video above, I break down these three quarterbacks and articulate why none would fit the Broncos. Each of the three represents a different non-fit reason but they're equally important.

On top of that, each of the three would be an option at different points in the draft with one being a Day 2-caliber prospect, an early Day 3, and a later Day 3. However, the Broncos would be wise to steer clear entirely.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.