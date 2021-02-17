Three Sleeper OTs Broncos Could Pursue to Hedge Against Ja'Wuan James

These three offensive tackles are flying under the radar but should be quickly identified as great scheme fits for the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos' potential need for an offensive tackle could grow significantly in light of 9NEWS' Mike Klis reporting that the team could part ways with Ja’Wuan James. Such a move wouldn't make sense financially but it would for a whole slew of other reasons.

From All-Pro Garett Bolles talking about the players' lack of trust in James, to the 63 pitiful snaps the right tackle has contributed over two seasons, there are plenty of motivating factors for Denver to get out from under that contract. Doing so would mean the Broncos have to find a new right tackle because no one else on-roster has shown enough to be given the job.

That would also significantly hurt the Broncos' depth, even if the team brings free agent Elijah Wilkinson back. It would really catapult offensive tackle from just needing to bolster depth to finding a starter as well.

While the need is greater, in the video above, I break down three OT prospects currently flying under the radar at the moment that could help Denver. The potential of each prospect may not be as high, but each could be developed to be a starter for Denver.

Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

It would be easy to trust any of this trio of OTs in the hands of venerated O-line coach Mike Munchak. Fortunately for the Broncos, this is a pretty solid draft class to go find offensive tackle help, though it is lacking at the top.

There are plenty of prospects who'd be scheme fits with high upside needing development but guys who could also start Week 1. Most of the OT options are Day 2 options, but there are some sleepers, my favorite of which are listed above.

