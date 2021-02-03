Broncos Draft Fits: 5 D-Linemen to Watch

The Broncos have uncertainty on the D-line for the first time in years and what better way to bolster that lack of clarity than through the NFL draft? These five prospects would fit.

The Denver Broncos have a history of working to maintain the defensive line as a team strength. It has always been a focal point, likely due to the persistence of D-line Coach Bill Kollar.

Head coach Vic Fangio, who really likes to win upfront with as few rushers as possible, also makes it important to maintain a strong D-line year-over-year. Unfortunately, Denver enters 2021 at risk of fielding the weakest D-line unit it has in a while.

The NFL draft is one option the Broncos have to bolster the D-line. The 2021 draft class features some solid prospects that the Broncos can look at.

It isn’t the strongest of classes, but there are some talented options upfront. Unlike previous years, the 2021 class doesn’t have much talent at the top and the depth is lacking.

The strong area to look for interior defensive linemen is in Rounds 2 and 3, with a few solid options perhaps slipping until early Day 4. In the video above, I break down five prospects in the draft to not only sustain Denver's defensive line as a strength but to add schematic fits.

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa Alim McNeill, North Carolina State Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Of course, how Denver's 2021 takes shape will depend greatly on what the team does with unrestricted free agent Shelby Harris and Jurrell Casey, the latter of whom is under contract but could be a cap casualty after missing most of last year.

Adding to those question marks upfront is DeMarcus Walker, who joins Harris as an unrestricted free agent, and what development the Broncos get from McTelvin Agim — the team's third-round draft pick last year. The Broncos also need to Dre'Mont Jones to continue to show strong signs of development.

When it comes to Casey and Harris, Denver's salary cap situation isn't healthy enough to keep them both. The Broncos are likely headed toward a 'one or the other' type of situation.

The savvy football move would be to keep Harris, who really stepped up this past year while Casey was on injured reserve for most of the season. Harris enters his age-30 season while Casey will turn 33 during the 2021 football season.

With George Paton taking over as GM, it's hard to anticipate which way the Broncos ultimately go with Harris and Casey. But the best way to hedge, regardless of how it shakes out with those two vets, is by continuing to build the D-line through the draft.

Don't forget to check out the video above as I go in-depth to break down the pros and cons of each of the five names listed and why/how they'd fit in Denver.

