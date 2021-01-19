Broncos Draft Fits: 5 Offensive Tackles to Monitor

With the Denver Broncos locking up Garett Bolles long term, the need for an offensive tackle isn’t nearly as big as it once was. However, the offensive tackle position remains a sizable need for a few reasons.

The Broncos need to deal with what’s going on at right tackle and the depth of the position on-roster is concerning. Despite the presence of a few enticing young options currently in Denver that could end up being a starter on the right side, the group lacks experience.

With the need at tackle still being there, there are plenty of options for the Broncos to look at when it comes to the 2021 NFL draft. It's a strong class with solid depth, but the meat of the class is in the second and third rounds.

The 2021 class lacks the talent at the top but has major potential toward the end while the middle is enticing. However, there are plenty of options in this class, and Mile High Huddle will cover the vast majority of these prospects between now and the draft.

In the video above, I break down five OT options in the second and third-round range that fit the Broncos' scheme. Here's the list but check out the video for in-depth evaluations on each prospect.

Alex Leatherwood | Alabama Jackson Carman | Clemson Daniel Faalele | Minnesota Teven Jenkins | Oklahoma State Spencer Brown | Northern Iowa

State of the OT Position

Calvin Anderson got some experience in 2020, but the tape showed that he still needs time and development before he'll be ready to start in the NFL. He could be an option for the backup swing tackle spot, but can't be handed the job or penciled in as Ja'Wuan James' fail-safe.

Quinn Bailey and Darrin Paulo were on the Broncos' practice squad this past season and the team purportedly likes them a lot, but neither has been tested in live-bullet scenarios yet.

By this time, it has become clear that Elijah Wilkinson isn’t the swing tackle or even the future guy at right tackle. When Wilkinson has started, he struggles a lot can and it can be traced back to his poor foot speed. He is very much an offensive guard that keeps getting trotted out at tackle by the Broncos for some reason unknown to people outside the coaching staff.

Then there is the biggest question and even possibly the biggest liability in James. Denver signed him to a big deal in the 2019 offseason and got 63 snaps out of him that season only to see him he opt-out of 2020 entirely.

Bolles pulled no punches when he said point-blank that James has to earn back the trust of his fellow O-linemen. That lack of trust is a big concern when it comes to playing on the offensive line.

You have to trust the guy next to you and in taking the year off, James simply doesn’t have that anymore. On top of that, the question of whether James can stay healthy for the year is a big one but the hope is that the year off allowed him to get back to 100%, perhaps serving as a springboard to playing out the 2021 season at right tackle. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that, however.

