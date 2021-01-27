Broncos Draft Fits: 5 WRs to Watch

Wide receiver is not a desperate roster need for the Broncos but there are factors that could lead to the team drafting another in 2021. Here are five to watch, each of whom would fit.

While the Denver Broncos do not have a major need at wide receiver, the team could always look to better its depth. Yes, the Broncos are well-set at wideout.

However, there are potential financial concerns that could see wide receiver become a need sooner than you think, as the Broncos have one big-time receiver set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and another set to be unrestricted in 2022.

Of course, the Broncos just drafted Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with their 2020 first- and second-round picks so it is unlikely the team looks that way early on in the 2021 NFL draft. If, and this is a rather big if, the Broncos look at taking a receiver, it will likely be sometime on Day 3.

The 2021 receiver class isn't as deep as it was last year, but there is still plenty of talent that the Broncos can find to better that depth. In the video above, I take a look at five Day 3 options the Broncos can target to improve their receiver depth even more.

Reggie Roberson, SMU Marquez Stevenson, Houston Tamorrion Terry, Florida State Jaelon Darden, North Texas Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver has some decisions to make when it comes to the RFA Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, who's entering a contract year. It's unlikely Denver keeps them both unless they're inclined to accept a big discount to stay with the Broncos. There is also a decision to be made with DaeSean Hamilton, who has been underwhelming during his career so far.

Tyrie Cleveland had a good showing in the season finale, but it was limited. While the Broncos could work to create a role for him next season, the team could hedge that bet in the draft.

The motivation for drafting a receiver directly corresponds with Cleveland and Hamilton, more than anything else, and bettering the depth with that No. 5 and 6 receiver position.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.