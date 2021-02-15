Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Interior O-Linemen to Avoid

The Broncos could look to bolster the interior offensive line depth but there are three prospects to avoid in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos are pretty well set along the interior offensive line, so if the team looks for help in the 2021 NFL draft, it'll be for depth purposes. It also is going to be significant to find linemen who fit with the Broncos' current scheme.

When it comes to finding scheme fits, the offensive line is one of the positions where it matters the most. You don’t want a smaller, more athletic zone-blocking lineman working in gap/power concepts. The traits those players possess just don’t fit Denver's system and could lead to a lot of issues along the offensive line.

In the video above, I break down three bad IOL fits. Why each prospect should be avoided by Denver is explained in the video but remember, it's not as if these prospects have zero NFL value. There is a place for them, just not in Denver.

James Empey, BYU Tristan Hoge, BYU Drew Dalman, Stanford

When it comes to depth, if the Broncos look to upgrade a specific spot, it'll likely be that of Austin Schlottmann, the team's reserve guard/center, but make no mistake. The Broncos have four interior cogs already entrenched for the 2021 NFL season.

Denver has done a good job of landing good scheme fits along its O-ine, but there are still some depth concerns. With the job the Broncos have done, the team should be expected to continue prioritizing scheme fit along the interior line.

If an interior lineman is drafted, it won't be until Day 3 especially after investing in Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, and even Natane Muti in recent years. There are some good Day 3 options, but also some of those bad fits to steer clear of.

