Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Day 2 Cornerbacks

The Broncos filled immediate needs at cornerback in free agency but depth is still an issue. Fortunately, the 2021 NFL draft class has some intriguing options on Day 2.
The Denver Broncos were very light at cornerback entering the 2021 offseason, lacking a true No. 1 cover artist, but possessing a great slot in Bryce Callahan (when healthy) and a potential No. 2 boundary option in Michael Ojemudia. That changed with the free-agent additions of Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby this past week, giving the team two bonafide starting boundary corners. 

Essang Bassey showed some promise for the Broncos last year before he got hurt, but he was the nickel. Denver needed that No. 1 guy to maximize the others it has by playing them where they're strongest.

The Broncos' corner room has been bolstered but Fuller's deal was only for one year, so depth is still a potential issue for GM George Paton entering the NFL draft. In the video above, I break down three corner prospects who have shown the NFL traits needed. Each is intriguing but presents unique concerns about his potential fit with the Broncos defense.

  • Tyson Campbell, Georgia
  • Aaron Robinson, UCF
  • Shaun Wade, Ohio State

The Broncos have filled the immediate holes in free agency, but this draft class has some good Day 2 options to fill those holes as well as some under-the-radar options for depth. Depth-wise, the team needs to get younger and cheaper.

