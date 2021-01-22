Broncos Draft Fits: 4 QBs to Watch

Keep an eye on these four quarterback prospects as the 2021 NFL draft approaches. Each one would check a need box for the Broncos.

There are changes happening within the Denver Broncos' front office with George Paton succeeding John Elway as GM. Paton will oversee the roster and will have final say on all football decisions, with Elway being a sounding board.

A fresh set of eyes could lead to a sea change just as easily as the Broncos maintaining the status quo. One of those changes could be at the quarterback position.

At the very least, it wouldn’t be shocking for Paton to come away from Drew Lock's 2020 tape and decide to bring in some young competition for him, as well as a better backup QB. The quarterback class in the 2021 NFL draft is actually quite strong, despite some famous draftniks out there in media implying otherwise.

In the video above, I take a look at four QB fits for the Broncos to cover all routes the team could take. Again, this isn’t me predicting which way the Broncos will go to upgrade the QB room, but rather, I'm covering all the draft possibilities the team could pursue.

These are four QB prospects who fit Denver, with different scenarios and priorities in play for each.

Zack Wilson, BYU Mac Jones, Alabama Kellen Mond, Texas A&M Shane Buechele, SMU

Based on the buzz, free agency seems the most likely way Paton seeks to upgrade the Broncos' QB position. Jeff Driskel just isn’t a reliable stop-gap and Brett Rypien has too many limitations to count on him in a worst-case situation.

While Vic Fangio was the head coach who drafted Lock, Paton may decide to go another way. With how Lock had performed this past season, the Broncos have justifiable reasons to look for outside options.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos will spend in free agency, make a blockbuster trade, or spend a first-round pick on a QB but each possibility exists as a real option with Paton holding the No. 9 overall pick. If the final calculation is that Lock needs competition, the QB to provide it doesn’t have to be procured early in the draft, as the Broncos will have options in the middle and late rounds.

It all comes down to what Paton's priority is. An immediate replacement? That could come via free agency, trade, or the draft. Veteran competition? Free agency in all likelihood. Long-term/developmental backup to push Lock? Time will tell.

Hit the video above to find out how each of the four signal-callers I listed could fit into the Broncos' QB tapestry — depending on the front-office vision.

