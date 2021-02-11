3 Known Offensive Tackle Prospects Broncos Can't Afford to Draft

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Offensive Tackles to Avoid

The Broncos need offensive tackle depth and this is the draft class to find the right fits. However, there are a few offensive tackles to steer clear of for Denver.
With the questions the Denver Broncos currently have at the offensive tackle position, largely because of Ja’Wuan James, the team will be scouting the 2021 NFL draft class hard. While this year's draft class doesn’t have the superb talent at the top like its 2020 counterpart, there are plenty of good options from late Round 1 through Day 2. 

That's good for the Broncos because the team doesn't need a starter right away, but rather a tackle that can sit on the bench and take to the coaching of Mike Munchak to develop as a player.

With as many good OT prospects as there are, there are also plenty of bad options for the Broncos. These players may not be a fit with the Broncos because of scheme, play-style, or attitude. 

I break down three of the bad fits in the 2021 draft for the Broncos in the video above. Scheme fit really matters for multiple positions, but on the offensive line, it is paramount.

  1. Samuel Cosmi, Texas
  2. Walker Little, Stanford
  3. Brady Christensen, BYU

When it comes to the offensive line, teams can get by with players having similar play-styles, but the scheme fit is even more important. You don’t want a smaller athletic outside-zone tackle playing the position in a power-gap scheme or else it can lead to major issues with the performance of the entire O-line.

