Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Tight Ends to Watch

The Broncos don't appear to have needs at the tight end position but that's what we thought at this time last year and the team still drafted a tight end.

Unless there is a major change in Pat Shurmur's offensive philosophy, the Denver Broncos don't have much of a need at tight end. The Broncos do have a lot of unproven and injury-riddled options that they could look to upgrade, but that doesn’t create the need for a drastic change at the position.

Shurmur suddenly choosing to use more two-tight end sets would justify the Broncos search for some depth at the position. For the sake of the hypothetical, let's say Shurmur does decide to make that change or simply that Denver wants to upgrade the depth chart behind Noah Fant.

Who are the best tight end fits in the 2021 NFL draft?

In the video above, I break down four tight ends (one of whom has since returned to college) who could be options for the Broncos if Shurmur does turnover a new leaf when it comes to tight end usage. Keep in mind, Shurmur did use two-tight end sets in 231-of-948 plays, but that was largely due to the injuries Denver dealt with at wide receiver. Here are there names to watch in the draft.

Hunter Long, Boston College Pat Freiermuth, Penn State Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Right now, the top two tight ends on the depth chart are Fant and Nick Vannett. Fant is entering Year 3, so Denver still has him cost-controlled which means there's no reason to start looking for a potential replacement there, especially with the growth he has shown when he hasn’t been injured. Vannett would be the one to look upgrade-wise and eventually replace due to his play and current contract status.

In the 2020 offseason, Vannett signed a two-year deal with the Broncos that would make him a free agent after this coming season. He is the blocking tight end for the team but Denver could look for someone to upgrade that spot while adding more reliability as a receiver.

While Vannett turned it around late in the season, his play to start was a mess. Denver would also consider Andrew Beck in that role, who has looked solid in the little playing time he's received and looks more like a good No. 3 than a 2.

So, if a change were made, the Broncos could look to the draft as tight ends typically take time to develop. Very few make a big impact in their first two years.

This all depends on Shurmur's philosophy and whether or not he makes a shift, which is unlikely. Check out that video above because stranger things have happened (remember Denver drafting Albert O. out of nowhere last year?).

