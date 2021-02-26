Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper Safeties Worth Considering

The Broncos could have a big need at safety by the time the draft rolls around, depending on how a few free-agent and salary-cap dominoes fall. Here are three sleepers to monitor in the 2021 NFL draft.

All eyes are on the Denver Broncos to see if free-agent safety Justin Simmons gets extended. What does the future have in store for Kareem Jackson?

Fans also wonder whether the Broncos are going to keep Will Parks. If so, hopefully he's more open to staying in Denver than he was last year.

Those are the three big questions when it comes to the Broncos safety corps and they all play a huge factor in how great of a need at the position is come the 2021 NFL draft.

The assumption is the Broncos will place the franchise tag on Simmons for the second-straight year and then work to get an extension done, similarly to last year. It's doubtful Denver parts ways with Jackson, who is still under contract for 2021, and as for Parks, it's completely up in the air.

Whichever way Denver goes, this team still needs help at the safety position. In the video above, I break down three of safety prospects in the 2021 draft class currently flying under the radar. There are several other worthy safeties people are sleeping on but these three are more than intriguing.

Caden Sterns, Texas Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State Reed Blakenship, Middle Tennessee

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This safety class doesn’t have any top-of-the-first-round talents, but there are plenty of Day 2 options the Broncos can look at. Additionally, the scheme is very important for Vic Fangio and many of the top safeties in this class, regardless of media profile, would fit really well into the Broncos' system.

With it being such a strong Day 2 class, there are plenty of sleepers flying under the radar. Don't forget to watch the video and sound off on which guy you like in the comment section below!

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!