HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper Safeties Worth Considering

The Broncos could have a big need at safety by the time the draft rolls around, depending on how a few free-agent and salary-cap dominoes fall. Here are three sleepers to monitor in the 2021 NFL draft.
Author:
Publish date:

All eyes are on the Denver Broncos to see if free-agent safety Justin Simmons gets extended. What does the future have in store for Kareem Jackson? 

Fans also wonder whether the Broncos are going to keep Will Parks. If so, hopefully he's more open to staying in Denver than he was last year. 

Those are the three big questions when it comes to the Broncos safety corps and they all play a huge factor in how great of a need at the position is come the 2021 NFL draft.

The assumption is the Broncos will place the franchise tag on Simmons for the second-straight year and then work to get an extension done, similarly to last year. It's doubtful Denver parts ways with Jackson, who is still under contract for 2021, and as for Parks, it's completely up in the air. 

Whichever way Denver goes, this team still needs help at the safety position. In the video above, I break down three of safety prospects in the 2021 draft class currently flying under the radar. There are several other worthy safeties people are sleeping on but these three are more than intriguing. 

  1. Caden Sterns, Texas
  2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
  3. Reed Blakenship, Middle Tennessee

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This safety class doesn’t have any top-of-the-first-round talents, but there are plenty of Day 2 options the Broncos can look at. Additionally, the scheme is very important for Vic Fangio and many of the top safeties in this class, regardless of media profile, would fit really well into the Broncos' system. 

With it being such a strong Day 2 class, there are plenty of sleepers flying under the radar. Don't forget to watch the video and sound off on which guy you like in the comment section below! 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (23) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper Safeties Worth Considering

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.
News

Broncos Free Agency: 8 Quarterbacks Worth Considering

Albert Okwuegbunam
News

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam Eyeing Triumphant Comeback in 2021

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (right) and Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota do an interview on the NFL Network after finishing their workout during the 2015 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

PFF Urges Broncos to Sign QB Jameis Winston in Free Agency

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his 100th career sack at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Rapoport: Broncos Expected to 'Make it Make Sense' With Von Miller

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Why Trading WR Courtland Sutton Could be Tempting for Broncos GM George Paton

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Report: Drew Lock Generating Serious Trade Interest from Multiple Teams

Caleb Farley, Patrick Surtain II
Draft

Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain II: Analyzing Which CB Makes Sense for Broncos

Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Release Veteran DL Jurrell Casey