Broncos Stockpile Picks With Multiple Trades in 7-Round Mock Draft

The Broncos were busy working the phones in this mock draft but it saw GM George Paton stockpile many additional darts to throw while still coming away with many blue-chip talents.

The 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching as we are now less than a month out. There are a lot of directions the Denver Broncos can still go on draft day.

It's possible the Broncos will fall in love with a quarterback and decide to move up, or even stand pat at pick No. 9 overall, or even trade down. In this mock draft, Denver really worked the board and moved up and down to get the guys it targeted.

In this mock, the trades are always loosely based on the precedence of previous trades, with some adjustments for multiple factors. One of those factors is, of course, just the change of how far the team is moving, and another is the position being targeted. This mock was done through the simulator over at The Draft Network.

Round 1 | Pick 9: TRADE With Chicago Bears

Denver acquires picks 20, 52, 83, and a 2022 third-round in exchange for the No. 9 pick.

This trade was based loosely on the Broncos-Steelers deal from 2019 that saw Denver move back to pick 20 to draft tight end Noah Fant while Pittsburgh moved to pick 10 to select linebacker Devin Bush. This move was for a quarterback, which comes at a premium and was the biggest factor in the increased value of the return as the Bears took Alabama's Mac Jones.

Round 1 | Pick 20: TRADE With Green Bay Packers

Denver acquires picks 29, 92, and 125 in exchange for pick 20 (acquired via CHI).

Once again, I have Denver moving down. This is based on yet another 2019 trade that saw the Ravens move to pick 30 from 21 with Green Bay. That trade included picks 114 and 118, while this time it is 92 and 125. It was for an athletic linebacker named Zaven Collins, who seems to have multiple teams after him, which could increase the competition that in turn increases the cost.

Round 1 | Pick 29: Jayson Oweh | EDGE | Penn State (via GB)

Getty

With their first pick, the Broncos get an athletic edge rusher that hopefully develops into Von Miller's successor. Many will point to the lack of sack production from Oweh, but he still generated pressures at a good rate in college.

There are key areas he needs to improve to help turn those pressures into sacks, which is why he works so well as a third or fourth rusher while learning under Miller and Bradley Chubb. Denver also has Malik Reed, but he is also set to be a free agent in 2022, which makes the need for an edge defender pretty high — a position you draft preemptively the year prior so you're not blindsided by a massive need in 2022.

READ: Finding Broncos | Scouting Penn State EDEG Jayson Oweh

Round 1 | Pick 32: TRADE With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver trades picks 40 and 114 to Tampa Bay in exchange for pick 32.

At 29, there were two directions I considered and one was still on the board at 32, which I didn’t want to risk losing by pick 40. In 2019, there was a trade sending picks 45 and 79 in exchange picks 31 and 203. Moving up eight spots, instead of 14, meant the value returned for Denver was less than the precedent trade from 2019.

Round 1 | Pick 32: Jamin Davis | LB | Kentucky (via TB)

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

After moving up, Denver lands an athletic cover linebacker that can really fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. Davis draws similarities to Roquan Smith with his playstyle, and Fangio was big on Smith. There is a concern about Davis, at times, when it comes to his run defense.

If Denver can stay healthy on its defensive line and on the edge, Davis' run-fit issues shouldn’t be as pronounced, plus, having Alexander Johnson next to him would also be a big help. This is especially concerning with Davis' struggles getting caught by pulling blockers, something that’s really big in the AFC West, but again, you hope those around him can help cover those issues early on while he grows.

Round 2 | Pick 52: Javonte Williams | RB | UNC (via CHI)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is a do-it-all type of back that can be a weapon in the passing game as well as a runner. Denver has Melvin Gordon, but there are too many rumors and reports about the team's interest in a running back to ignore it.

Not only that, Gordon is likely gone after 2021 and this is a team that can still use help at the position. This is earlier than desired for a running back, but Williams at this point is pretty decent value with what all he brings.

Round 3 | Pick 71: Elijah Molden | DB | Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Molden had a rough Pro Day, where he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, which was followed up by a 4.62s display, but he did so with a pulled hamstring. Molden would be brought in with the intent to replace Bryce Callahan after this next season while upgrading Denver's depth in the secondary. What helps Molden make an impact in year one is how he can be used in multiple positions and roles within Fangio’s defense.

Round 3 | Pick 83: Spencer Brown | OT | Northern Iowa (via CHI)

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The second pick on the offensive side of the ball is a much-needed developmental tackle to replace Ja’Wuan James on the right side after 2021. Brown is a very athletic offensive tackle with great size and length. He could use improvements in his technique, which is why he's being paired with Mike Munchak.

Round 3 | Pick 92: Jamar Johnson | S | Indiana (via GB)

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another pick on defense and again in the secondary as Denver needs to get younger, improve its depth, and add more cost-controlled players to this side of the ball. Johnson is an underrated safety in a solid safety class. He can work so well as the No. 3 safety while he is developed to replace Kareem Jackson after next season.

Round 4 | Pick 135: Davis Mills | QB | Stanford

USA TODAY Sports

With no quarterback taken early, Denver takes a shot on one of the few non-round-one guys with solid potential. Mills has concerns about his knees, athleticism, and consistency, but on Day 3, this is a good risk to take to see if he can develop into something, and it comes with a small investment.

Round 5 | Pick 152: Tommy Doyle | OT | Miami (of Ohio)

While Denver does have Calvin Anderson, it still has to better its depth and future at offensive tackle as it tries to find a future right tackle. The Broncos landed Brown at 83 and double up at tackle with Doyle, who has a high ceiling but may take a couple of years to get there. Between him and Brown working with Mike Munchak, at least one of them should develop into a quality starter.

Round 6 | Pick 191: Imir Smith-Marsette | WR | Iowa

Another late-round pick and another receiver. DaeSean Hamilton may be out in Denver before much longer, while Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton are both free agents after 2021. Tyrie Cleveland is still developing, but there can be more competition at the bottom of the depth chart. What Smith-Marsette brings is a solid route runner who can get decent separation. He seems to be getting slept on because of production, but he dealt with terrible quarterback play at Iowa that couldn’t max his skill-set.

Round 7 | Pick 237: Pro Wells | TE | TCU

In the seventh round of this draft, upside players are what I was looking for despite the position; guys you can take a small investment with small risk and hope they pan out. Wells has a lot to learn about football as he transitions from basketball but he is a good blocker and can help there, but likely is a guy to compete for the practice spot and hope he develops into more.

Round 7 | Pick 239: Paris Ford | S | Pittsburgh

With the second of three seventh-round picks, taking a chance on a plummeting safety didn’t seem like a bad idea. Ford was once viewed as a top-100 pick, but he had a historically bad Pro Day for a safety and now there is a question as to where he falls. At this point, the potential reward was too high to pass up on someone who was viewed so highly just a month ago.

Round 7 | Pick 253: Richard Wildgoose | DB | Wisconsin

With their final pick, the Broncos add another versatile defensive back that can contribute to special teams right away and do multiple things on defense. He is another who can compete for the future nickel job, but is more likely to move to safety and work as a depth safety and special teams player.

Would you be stoked on this draft haul for the Broncos? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

