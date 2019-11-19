Finding Broncos: Top-5 2020 NFL Draft Prospects at Each Position | Offense

With how things stand right now, the Denver Broncos have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They are a team that is lacking talent at multiple positions, which really allows them to focus on the best player available because it will likely land in a need position as well.

It is mid-November, and the NFL draft doesn’t start until April 23rd, 2020. There are over 160 days between now and then and a lot is going to change.

With the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and many other elements to the pre-draft process still left to go, nothing is set. But with how things stand now, how does the top of each offensive position look right now?

See the video above for my top-5 quarterback rankings.

Running Back

1. D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Quick, fast and a versatile threat for offenses, Swift is the complete package, and reliable for all three downs, no matter what is asked of him.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

With the size, power, and speed that he has, teams are probably drooling at his NFL potential. Sometimes he just needs to go and not dance around, however.

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson

A playmaker in space, Etienne hurt himself before the season started by talking about how he is scared as a pass-catcher. This season he is looking to improve as a receiver, not as scared and an even better runner.

4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

A true triple threat, Dobbins has been really rising up boards. With what he has shown so far, he has cemented himself in the top-four, but it will take a lot to crack the top three.

5. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Explosive. He leads the NCAA in rushing yards. When he touches the ball, he has the speed, agility and elusiveness to take it all the way.

Wide Receiver

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

An elite route runner, and a true technician, corners struggle to hang with him because of how clean and tricky his route-running can be.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Outstanding ball skills, and run after the catch ability to make huge plays for the offense. He lacks elite speed, but his speed is just fine. All he really needs to do is clean up his route running.

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Speed, speed, and more speed is what Ruggs brings with him. If he can get his route running cleaned up and more nuanced, he has legit star potential.

4. Laviska Shenault, Colorado

A running back-like receiver with how he moves after the catch, Shenault is very dynamic and brings big-play potential every time he touches the ball.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Tall and long receiver with a huge catch radius. Higgins also has good enough long speed to be a solid deep threat. Hands are very reliable.

Tight End

1. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Really good size for the tight end position, but also brings great athleticism to the position as well. There are concerns as a blocker, but there is enough there to get by with improved technique.

2. Hunter Bryant, Washington

An under the radar tight end entering the season, Bryant has had a great year. The concern is the injuries in previous years that saw him flying under the radar.

3. Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma

Gifted athlete, who is dangerous as a receiver. If you’re asking him to block, you are asking for issues. Calcaterra is really just a wide receiver.

4. Colby Parkinson, Stanford

With great size that makes him such a mismatch for opposing defenses, Parkinson is an easy red zone weapon in the NFL, and that will draw a lot of attention.

5. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

A faller at the tight end position, Okwuegbunam has shown his limitations as a tight end. He is barely holding onto the fifth tight end spot.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Offensive Tackle

1. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Watching Thomas, it is extremely easy to see why he has franchise left tackle potential. Smooth pass sets and great in the running game.

2. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs is one of the most versatile prospects in the class, as he is capable of playing four of the five offensive lineman positions. He is young, with a really high ceiling, but he has the work ethic and smarts to reach it.

3. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Leatherwood is quick to fire out of his stance and get into proper positioning. He could use more power in his hands, and that deficiency does get him into trouble at times.

4. Austin Jackson, USC

Very athletic and has the size and length for the NFL. He will need to get stronger and show more consistent technique through the draft process to help himself.

5. Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Very agile for a big man to get out in front of faster rushers, or in the running game. He also has a great anchor to shut down any kind of bull rush before it begins.

Interior Offensive Line

1. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Physically imposes his will on opponents, which can be attributed to his wrestling background. Reliable as a pass blocker and as a run blocker.

2. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Probably the most cerebral interior offensive lineman in the class. His technique is great, but he uses a lot of different techniques to win, which does get him into trouble at times.

3. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Williams is really good at what he does, and really relies on his smarts to win. There are concerns about his size and if he is limited to just being a center in the NFL, so his measurements are going to be watched.

4. Trey Smith, Tennessee

Medical will be big with Smith, but his play on the field is unquestioned. Power, athleticism, and versatility stand out, and Smith is capable of playing tackle or guard at the NFL level.

5. Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

A really good athlete on the interior, but there is also some good power to his game as well. He is capable of playing any of the three spots on the interior.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.