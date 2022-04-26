5 Plausible Targets for Broncos at No. 115 in Draft

Who are the realistic targets to still be available when the Broncos go on the clock at pick No. 115?

The first of two picks in the fourth round for the Denver Broncos is the 115th overall pick. Early fourth-round picks have some good value as you get a chance to get any top-100 players teams may have left on the board that fell. Denver also sits with the 116th pick right after, so Denver could decide to trade down from either pick.

If they stay put, there are plenty of options projected to be there for Denver. While they have back-to-back picks, whoever they don't pick at 115, they could look at 116th overall. Looking at fits and which prospects are expected to be on the board, here are five plausible options for Denver at pick 115.

Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Braxton Jones has good movement skills and solid power to offer good scheme versatility. The best scheme for him would be an outside zone scheme, and he could use a year sitting on the bench to grow as a player. However, he shouldn't need multiple years of development and could start immediately if necessary. The Broncos have Tom Compton, Billy Turner, and Calvin Anderson to compete for the starting right tackle spot and all on one-year deals. That would give Jones the year on the bench, which is best for him, and then be in a position to start next year. If he develops, Denver could finally have a long-term answer at the right tackle position. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 1,604 snaps on offense in college.

Called for seven total penalties in college.

Allowed only 23 pressures and four sacks in college.

90.0 pass-blocking grade in 2021.

93.6 run-blocking grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Jones here. Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Jeremy Ruckert is a solid blocker and receiver tight end that doesn't have much room for growth. Where he is at as a player isn't far off from where he will be. For teams needing a capable second tight end that can make an impact in both the run and pass game, Ruckert is a good option. The Denver Broncos are looking for an additional tight end, and ideally, it is a capable blocker and solid receiver. They have a receiving tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam, who is a bad blocker, and Eric Tomlinson, who is a great blocker but doesn't offer much as a receiver. So day three is a good point to draft a tight end with how this class is, and Ruckert could be right there for the taking. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 1,603 snaps on offense in college.

Caught 12 touchdowns and dropped two passes in his college career.

Only targeted 73 times with 54 catches in college.

59.4 overall grade on offense in 2021.

68.3 run-blocking grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Ruckert here. Zach Tom | IOL | Wake Forest © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Zach Tom is a versatile offensive lineman who has started games at left tackle and center. He projects to be an interior offensive lineman in the NFL, with center being the best position with his football IQ and ability to make calls at the line. During the athletic testing at the combine, Tom's lowest test had him in the 92nd percentile. His relative athletic score was 9.59 as a tackle and a perfect 10.0 as a center. There is no question about Tom being a scheme fit with the Broncos, as he fits best in an outside-zone-heavy scheme. Denver is looking to upgrade the center position after two years of Lloyd Cushenberry III being in the bottom five centers in the NFL and being a questionable scheme fit. Tom is projected to be there in the early fourth round, and if Denver hasn't upgraded the center position by then, Tom could be the last center prospect with the ability to start as a rookie. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 2,967 snaps on offense in college.

Played over 1,000 snaps at both left tackle and center.

Allowed 13 pressures as a center with 25 pressures and four sacks at left tackle.

92.1 pass-blocking grade at left tackle in 2021.

79.2 run-blocking grade at left tackle in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Tom here. Marcus Jones | CB/Returner | Houston © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Marcus Jones is a small corner that lacks length, which will likely limit him to a slot-only corner in the NFL. There is still a concern as the slot receivers in the NFL get bigger, but you can still restrict Jones' exposure. Plus, he is an outstanding playmaker on defense and as a returner. If he gets all cleared from having shoulder surgeries on both shoulders, then he has a chance to go in the early fourth round. Even though the Denver Broncos brought in K'Waun Williams to man the nickel corner spot, they can still use additional depth. Having Williams gives Jones extra time to recover from his shoulder injuries and time for development. They can use Jones as a returner during that year, and he is an explosive returner option. With how explosive of an athlete Jones is, he can be used on offense even, and in a limited usage there in college, he did well. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 1,905 snaps on defense.

Allowed ten touchdowns with ten interceptions and 29 passes broken up.

Had 139 returns in college, with nine for a touchdown and five muffed punts.

87.4 coverage grade in 2021.

87.8 overall defense grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Jones here. JT Woods | DB | Baylor © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports JT Woods is a fast safety that flies all over the field and has excellent ball production. However, he has his misses in coverage that leads to touchdowns, and his tackling needs to be more consistent. There is a boom or bust quality to his play on the field in college, and NFL teams will need to figure out how much more consistency they can get out of his game. Denver could use more speed in their secondary and another depth piece at safety, even with Kareem Jackson back. The Broncos have struggled to generate turnovers, and Woods can help there. There are some similarities to Jamar Johnson, whom the Broncos drafted in 2021, but Woods has more speed and is a better prospect. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 1,983 snaps on defense in college.

Secured nine interceptions in college, with six of them in 2021.

Missed 41 tackles in college.

74.5 coverage grade in 2021.

67.0 overall defense grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Woods here.

