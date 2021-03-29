Finding Broncos: Javonte Williams | RB | North Carolina

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Javonte Williams and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, a player building up some buzz ahead of the draft.

Measurables (Pro Day)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Stats

Pros

Patience

Vision

Balance

Scheme versatility

Smooth hands as a pass-catcher

Explosiveness through the hole

Open-field tackle-breaking ability

Nose for the end zone

Willing pass blocker

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Not the most physical runner in short-yardage situations

Route running needs polish

Technique in pass protection

Not a legitimate home run threat

Overview

A compact but thick running back, Williams is an explosive runner with elite patience and vision behind the line of scrimmage. He does a great job of allowing his offensive linemen to go to work and fulfill their responsibilities, setting up defenders out of position and creating running lanes, especially in outside-zone schemes.

While he doesn’t possess true breakaway speed as a homerun threat, Williams is definitely explosive enough through the hole to create long runs, which there are several of when watching his tape. His compact frame with good balance allows him to break tackles at the second level with ease.

Williams had some struggles in pass protection due to poor technique at times, but he is more than willing enough to stick his nose in there and get dirty. He also isn’t the most powerful runner in short-yardage and goal-line scenarios, but that had more to do with the North Carolina O-line than with Williams as there was nowhere for him to go.

He is much more of an open-field runner than a true pounder, but he should do fine in a gap scheme if he's hafted to one. As a pass-catcher out of the backfield, North Carolina utilized Williams primarily on flat routes, although there were some angle and circle routes that got him the ball quickly in the second level.

There’s a lot to work with Williams, however, his route running needs some more nuance to help him create some more separation. He has smooth enough hands to become a reliable receiver and true three-down player at the NFL level.

Fit with Broncos

Running back is one of those sneaky needs that should be addressed by the Broncos this season. With Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman in the last year of their respective contracts, a true three-down back is something this roster is going to need sooner rather than later.

As far as the scheme is concerned, Williams would be able to work well when Pat Shurmur runs his inside-zone and pin-and-pull blocks that allow the ball-carrier to use his vision and patience to his advantage, as well as becoming a legitimate pass-catching option as a primary receiver or check-down option.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!