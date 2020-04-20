Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8 (1st percentile)

Weight: 187 (26th %)

Arms: 30-1/4 inches (12th %)

Hands: 9 inches (35th %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate. 

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Doesn’t shy away from bigger WRs
  • Excellent in run support
  • 14 INTs in career
  • Has powerful punch in press
  • Brings it all as a tackler
  • Reads route combinations very well
  • 'My ball' mentality to the extreme
  • Elite anticipation & instincts 
  • Crowds WRs at the catch point
  • Stays in-phase when mirroring routes
  • Has good & soft hands
  • Will out-jump WRs for the ball

Cons

  • Undersized
  • Didn’t face many tough matchups
  • Very physical but can the body hold up?
  • Will need work distinguishing double moves
  • Size is easy to exploit
  • Could use more finesse through his mirror
  • Hips are tight & lack fluidity
  • Knocked around by bigger WRs

Overview

While Amik Robertson is undersized and didn’t face many tough matchups, he is a really good corner prospect with a lot of upside for the NFL. He is limited to the slot in the NFL, or taking on smaller receivers on the boundary, but the physical mentality he brings can devastate smaller receivers. 

Robertson's hands are really soft, which can add interceptions to a team needing them. Whatever team that drafts him will have to be wary of matchups as he does struggle to deal with size.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos have Bryce Callahan coming back from injury and he's projected to play the slot, but his medicals are concerning. Robertson would add depth to the corner position by giving Denver a backup nickel corner that can step in if Callahan has any setbacks. 

Robertson's 'my ball' mentality would be welcomed by the Broncos as they struggled to take the ball away from teams last season.

Grade: No. 69 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

This kid is one of my draft crushes.

