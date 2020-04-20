Finding Broncos: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8 (1st percentile)

Weight: 187 (26th %)

Arms: 30-1/4 inches (12th %)

Hands: 9 inches (35th %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate.

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Doesn’t shy away from bigger WRs

Excellent in run support

14 INTs in career

Has powerful punch in press

Brings it all as a tackler

Reads route combinations very well

'My ball' mentality to the extreme

Elite anticipation & instincts

Crowds WRs at the catch point

Stays in-phase when mirroring routes

Has good & soft hands

Will out-jump WRs for the ball

Cons

Undersized

Didn’t face many tough matchups

Very physical but can the body hold up?

Will need work distinguishing double moves

Size is easy to exploit

Could use more finesse through his mirror

Hips are tight & lack fluidity

Knocked around by bigger WRs

Overview

While Amik Robertson is undersized and didn’t face many tough matchups, he is a really good corner prospect with a lot of upside for the NFL. He is limited to the slot in the NFL, or taking on smaller receivers on the boundary, but the physical mentality he brings can devastate smaller receivers.

Robertson's hands are really soft, which can add interceptions to a team needing them. Whatever team that drafts him will have to be wary of matchups as he does struggle to deal with size.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos have Bryce Callahan coming back from injury and he's projected to play the slot, but his medicals are concerning. Robertson would add depth to the corner position by giving Denver a backup nickel corner that can step in if Callahan has any setbacks.

Robertson's 'my ball' mentality would be welcomed by the Broncos as they struggled to take the ball away from teams last season.

Grade: No. 69 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

