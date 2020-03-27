Finding Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315
Arms: 36-1/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.22
Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps
Vertical Jump: 30.5
Broad Jump: 109
3-Cone: 7.58
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.66
Pros
- Has the versatility to play four of the five OL spots
- Very competitive
- Has solid recovery ability
- Has a good base in his sets
- Knows the landmarks as a run blocker
- Quick processor to pick up rushers locations
- Has powerful hands to sustain blocks
- Good adjustments on the move at the second level
- Has good twitch as a mover
- Has solid technique to catch pass rushers
- Does really well resetting his feet mid-rep
Cons
- Versatility is there but might be a better guard at NFL level
- Balance issues are abundant
- Leans into blocks
- Struggles handling speed-to-power conversions
- Mauling blocker that can let reps get out of control
- Heavy-footed which leads to lumbered climbs
- Plays top-heavy with a forward lean
- Easy to pull forward off balance
- Feet don’t maintain proper width through reps
- Sluggish kick-slides
- Speed around the edges can catch him off guard as a counter
Overview
Andrew Thomas has a wide range of opinions surrounding him. Some view him as that prototypical franchise left tackle. However, with the concerns he has with his kick-slides, speed around the corner, and balance, at the NFL level he might be best suited as a guard.
The traits Thomas has could lead him to become one of the best guards in the NFL. He is very competitive and has that mauler attitude and demeanor to finish his blocks. It's going to be interesting to see where he ends up getting drafted and where the team that drafts him ends up playing him because of the wide range of opinions on the prospect.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 13 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1
