Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315

Arms: 36-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.22

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 30.5

Broad Jump: 109

3-Cone: 7.58

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.66

Pros

  • Has the versatility to play four of the five OL spots
  • Very competitive
  • Has solid recovery ability
  • Has a good base in his sets
  • Knows the landmarks as a run blocker
  • Quick processor to pick up rushers locations
  • Has powerful hands to sustain blocks
  • Good adjustments on the move at the second level
  • Has good twitch as a mover
  • Has solid technique to catch pass rushers
  • Does really well resetting his feet mid-rep

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Versatility is there but might be a better guard at NFL level
  • Balance issues are abundant
  • Leans into blocks
  • Struggles handling speed-to-power conversions
  • Mauling blocker that can let reps get out of control
  • Heavy-footed which leads to lumbered climbs
  • Plays top-heavy with a forward lean
  • Easy to pull forward off balance
  • Feet don’t maintain proper width through reps
  • Sluggish kick-slides
  • Speed around the edges can catch him off guard as a counter

Overview

Andrew Thomas has a wide range of opinions surrounding him. Some view him as that prototypical franchise left tackle. However, with the concerns he has with his kick-slides, speed around the corner, and balance, at the NFL level he might be best suited as a guard. 

The traits Thomas has could lead him to become one of the best guards in the NFL. He is very competitive and has that mauler attitude and demeanor to finish his blocks. It's going to be interesting to see where he ends up getting drafted and where the team that drafts him ends up playing him because of the wide range of opinions on the prospect.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 13 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Thundersvictorylap

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

joeystallone

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Vegas Oddsmakers did Not Like Broncos' First Wave of Free Agency

The oddsmakers weren't impressed by the Broncos' free-agent maneuverings. Is Vegas right?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Broncos' GM John Elway Personally Donates $50K to Local COVID19 Relief Fund

The face of the Broncos franchise, John Elway is personally stepping up to help fight the COVID19 outbreak.

Chad Jensen

by

Scrappy Bill

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

The Broncos just paid big money to a running back. Was it a smart move? Analytics tell the tale.

Thomas Hall

by

SpokaneBronco

Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money but at almost 27 years old, does he have enough gas left in the tank to justify the $13.5M guaranteed Denver gave him? The film tells the tale.

Josh_Carney

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

The Analytics Reveal Several Remaining Roster Holes on the Broncos' Offense

How much headway did the Broncos make in bolstering the offense via free agency? Here's a look at the roster through the lens of analytics.

Thomas Hall

by

DougL

Have the Broncos Done Enough in 2020 Free Agency?

All signs point to the Broncos being done in free agency for now. Have the team's additions been enough to cover the losses?

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Finding Broncos: Josh Jones, OT, Houston | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Josh Jones and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

22Janos