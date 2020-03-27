Finding Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315

Arms: 36-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.22

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 30.5

Broad Jump: 109

3-Cone: 7.58

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.66

Pros

Has the versatility to play four of the five OL spots

Very competitive

Has solid recovery ability

Has a good base in his sets

Knows the landmarks as a run blocker

Quick processor to pick up rushers locations

Has powerful hands to sustain blocks

Good adjustments on the move at the second level

Has good twitch as a mover

Has solid technique to catch pass rushers

Does really well resetting his feet mid-rep

Cons

Versatility is there but might be a better guard at NFL level

Balance issues are abundant

Leans into blocks

Struggles handling speed-to-power conversions

Mauling blocker that can let reps get out of control

Heavy-footed which leads to lumbered climbs

Plays top-heavy with a forward lean

Easy to pull forward off balance

Feet don’t maintain proper width through reps

Sluggish kick-slides

Speed around the edges can catch him off guard as a counter

Overview

Andrew Thomas has a wide range of opinions surrounding him. Some view him as that prototypical franchise left tackle. However, with the concerns he has with his kick-slides, speed around the corner, and balance, at the NFL level he might be best suited as a guard.

The traits Thomas has could lead him to become one of the best guards in the NFL. He is very competitive and has that mauler attitude and demeanor to finish his blocks. It's going to be interesting to see where he ends up getting drafted and where the team that drafts him ends up playing him because of the wide range of opinions on the prospect.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 13 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.