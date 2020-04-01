Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 203

Arms: 30-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.45 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Compact & well built
  • Great instincts
  • Takes great cues from reading the QB
  • Plays in control
  • Looks to force the ball out
  • Intense player
  • Tremendous focus as a defender
  • Great anticipation against routes
  • NFL bloodlines with his father being a long-time NFL CB 
  • Used to studying tape & inherited preparation habits
  • Good play recognition for play-fakes
  • Natural tracking
  • Has good timing to turn & find the ball when back is to the QB
  • Excellent in pursuit
  • Good tackling technique
  • Starts his tackle with good balance

Cons

  • Missed a lot of time due to injuries
  • Some issues wrapping up if he doesn’t maintain footwork
  • Some concerns with length, especially as a tackler
  • Range is solid, but not ideal for NFL
  • Size isn’t ideal
  • Burst to drive on the ball is lacking
  • Not the best recovery athlete

Overview

Antoine Winfield, Jr. comes from NFL bloodlines and learned from his father on how to prepare and study film, which teams are going to appreciate. He has a high football IQ, and should be easy to teach a new defensive scheme to. 

There is a lot of versatility with Winfield and what he can do in the secondary for a defense. There are major concerns over his injury history that teams aren’t going to be able to fully vet because of how the pre-draft process has been altered by the national emergency. All of the traits are there with Winfield, but it will be interesting to see where teams are willing to draft him as a result of the injury concerns.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 32 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

