Finding Broncos: Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 203

Arms: 30-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.45 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

Pros

Compact & well built

Great instincts

Takes great cues from reading the QB

Plays in control

Looks to force the ball out

Intense player

Tremendous focus as a defender

Great anticipation against routes

NFL bloodlines with his father being a long-time NFL CB

Used to studying tape & inherited preparation habits

Good play recognition for play-fakes

Natural tracking

Has good timing to turn & find the ball when back is to the QB

Excellent in pursuit

Good tackling technique

Starts his tackle with good balance

Cons

Missed a lot of time due to injuries

Some issues wrapping up if he doesn’t maintain footwork

Some concerns with length, especially as a tackler

Range is solid, but not ideal for NFL

Size isn’t ideal

Burst to drive on the ball is lacking

Not the best recovery athlete

Overview

Antoine Winfield, Jr. comes from NFL bloodlines and learned from his father on how to prepare and study film, which teams are going to appreciate. He has a high football IQ, and should be easy to teach a new defensive scheme to.

There is a lot of versatility with Winfield and what he can do in the secondary for a defense. There are major concerns over his injury history that teams aren’t going to be able to fully vet because of how the pre-draft process has been altered by the national emergency. All of the traits are there with Winfield, but it will be interesting to see where teams are willing to draft him as a result of the injury concerns.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 32 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

