Finding Broncos: Antonio Gibson, WR/RB, Memphis | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-0 (31st percentile)
Weight: 228 (95th %)
Arms: 31-1/8 inches (25th %)
Hands: 8-5/8 inches (7th %)
Combine Results
40: 4.39 seconds (87th %)
Bench Press (225 lbs): 16 reps (64th %)
Vertical Jump: 35 inches (44th %)
Broad Jump: 118 inches (34th %)
Stats
Pros
- Explosive runner, receiver, & returner
- Does well selling his routes
- Has plenty of speed
- Quick to gather for breaks
- Knows how to find the open field with the ball
- Very decisive with the ball in his hands
- Has a good cut to get upfield on stretch runs
- Can play all over on offense
- Absorbs contact well enough
- Seven touchdowns of 40-plus yards
- Home-run threat
Cons
- One-year wonder
- 34 rush attempts
- Hips are a little tight
- Needs to be more patient
- Coming out of breaks is sluggish
- Could be more disciplined
- Very limited usage as a runner
Overview
Antonio Gibson is a true offensive weapon that can play at running back, receiver, or returner and make an impact on a team. The issue is where to actually play him in the NFL. He has great traits for an RB but is lacking experience.
WR is probably the best option at the next level as Gibson runs good routes and you can scheme plays to get him the ball quickly and let him do damage from there. A team that will use him to the max and in multiple ways is going to really benefit from the traits he brings to the table.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 93 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
