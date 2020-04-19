Finding Broncos: Antonio Gibson, WR/RB, Memphis | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0 (31st percentile)

Weight: 228 (95th %)

Arms: 31-1/8 inches (25th %)

Hands: 8-5/8 inches (7th %)

Combine Results

40: 4.39 seconds (87th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 16 reps (64th %)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (44th %)

Broad Jump: 118 inches (34th %)

Stats

Pros

Explosive runner, receiver, & returner

Does well selling his routes

Has plenty of speed

Quick to gather for breaks

Knows how to find the open field with the ball

Very decisive with the ball in his hands

Has a good cut to get upfield on stretch runs

Can play all over on offense

Absorbs contact well enough

Seven touchdowns of 40-plus yards

Home-run threat

Cons

One-year wonder

34 rush attempts

Hips are a little tight

Needs to be more patient

Coming out of breaks is sluggish

Could be more disciplined

Very limited usage as a runner

Overview

Antonio Gibson is a true offensive weapon that can play at running back, receiver, or returner and make an impact on a team. The issue is where to actually play him in the NFL. He has great traits for an RB but is lacking experience.

WR is probably the best option at the next level as Gibson runs good routes and you can scheme plays to get him the ball quickly and let him do damage from there. A team that will use him to the max and in multiple ways is going to really benefit from the traits he brings to the table.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 93 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

