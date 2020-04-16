Finding Broncos: Ashtyn Davis, DB, Cal | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1 (58th percentile)
Weight: 202 (28th)
Arms: 30-1/2 inches (13th)
Hands: 9-3/8 inches (55th)
Combine Results
Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps
Stats
Pros
- Praised for character
- Athletic
- Can line up in multiple secondary spots
- Tough as they come
- Quick to trigger downhill as a run defender
- Has the athleticism to make up for other concerns
- Smooth backpedal
- Elite closing burst
- Great range
- Challenges the catch point
- Alert in zone
- Ball-hawking traits are there in spades
Cons
- Better discipline in coverage
- Not be so reckless coming downhill
- Tight hips
- Can squeeze routes better
- Awareness isn’t always there
- Needs to regain balance before tackling
- Will over-pursue the play
- Instincts could be more consistent
Overview
If you need a comparison for Ashtyn Davis, look no further than Justin Simmons. Davis has solid range in the secondary and the capability to bring a lot to the table. There are concerns with his game, some of which can be coached out.
The closing burst and range allow him the ability to play the deep safety, while his quick downhill trigger can let him play closer to the line as well. Davis is a good, versatile prospect in a mediocre safety class.
Fit with Broncos
There is one big issue with Davis and his fit and that is his similarity to Simmons and the Broncos already have that type of player, obviously. The Broncos do need a No. 3 safety, though, which Davis could do very well.
Additionally, with how Vic Fangio uses his safeties, having two similar players at safety can work quite well. Davis is a good fit for Denver despite the fact he is so similar to Simmons.
Grade: No. 63 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.