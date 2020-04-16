Finding Broncos: Ashtyn Davis, DB, Cal | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1 (58th percentile)

Weight: 202 (28th)

Arms: 30-1/2 inches (13th)

Hands: 9-3/8 inches (55th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Praised for character

Athletic

Can line up in multiple secondary spots

Tough as they come

Quick to trigger downhill as a run defender

Has the athleticism to make up for other concerns

Smooth backpedal

Elite closing burst

Great range

Challenges the catch point

Alert in zone

Ball-hawking traits are there in spades

Cons

Better discipline in coverage

Not be so reckless coming downhill

Tight hips

Can squeeze routes better

Awareness isn’t always there

Needs to regain balance before tackling

Will over-pursue the play

Instincts could be more consistent

Overview

If you need a comparison for Ashtyn Davis, look no further than Justin Simmons. Davis has solid range in the secondary and the capability to bring a lot to the table. There are concerns with his game, some of which can be coached out.

The closing burst and range allow him the ability to play the deep safety, while his quick downhill trigger can let him play closer to the line as well. Davis is a good, versatile prospect in a mediocre safety class.

Fit with Broncos

There is one big issue with Davis and his fit and that is his similarity to Simmons and the Broncos already have that type of player, obviously. The Broncos do need a No. 3 safety, though, which Davis could do very well.

Additionally, with how Vic Fangio uses his safeties, having two similar players at safety can work quite well. Davis is a good fit for Denver despite the fact he is so similar to Simmons.

Grade: No. 63 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

