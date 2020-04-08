Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 322

Arms: 34-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.07

Bench Press (225 lbs): 27

Vertical Jump: 31

Broad Jump: 115

3-Cone: 7.95

Pros

  • Very athletic
  • Knows how to guide the rusher past the QB
  • Can redirect rushers off their counter-attack
  • Has plenty of room for added mass without costing athleticism
  • Has good pop as a blocker
  • Has good lateral agility
  • Climbs to the second level quickly
  • Nimble feet
  • Has good range as a blocker
  • Quick kick-slide
  • Can mirror rushers very well
  • Knows how to get rushers off balance
  • Solid recovery from athletic ability.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Very raw technically
  • Hand placement is bad
  • Footwork is a work in progress
  • Hand issues take away what power he has in his hands
  • Hands need to stay up & ready
  • Body composure needs to be fixed
  • Will overextend on his kick-slide, opening up for inside counters
  • Lacks sustained power in his hands
  • Will lean into blocks
  • Leans into his punch
  • Undisciplined blocker

Overview

The ceiling for Austin Jackson is sky high, but he is going to take a lot of work to get there. He is tough as nails and teams are going to love that about him when coupled with his athletic upside. 

There is so much to like about Jackson’s tape and the upside he has, but that is also a reason to be cautious. There is a long list of athletically gifted, but raw, offensive tackles that have gone into the NFL only to fail.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 42 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
Brew77
Brew77

I recently read Austin Jackson is one of the most overrated prospects in this draft. They said his footwork is beyond atrocious and at a pro level he will never be able to block guys consistently. The article said he is a complete work in progress that may never yield the results you are looking for. This article said they wouldn’t take Jackson higher than the 6th round he is that raw and from what I’ve in mock drafts lately is falling down the board.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

RMS

NFL Insider Sheds Conflicting Light on Broncos' WR Priorities in the Draft

What do the Broncos plan on doing at wide receiver when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month? A new report made Denver's intentions clear as mud.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Five Darkhorse Prospects Few are Talking About for Broncos at Pick 15 Revealed

Here are a handful of names not many draftniks are talking about as less-likely, but still possible, selections at pick 15 for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

If Broncos Want to Hit on a WR in the Draft, History Reveals the Earlier the Better

Based on the success rates of NFL teams drafting wideouts dating back nine years, what message should Broncos' GM John Elway heed?

BobMorris

by

BleedOrange

Denver Insider Hints at Broncos Potentially Making a Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

A new report has leaked some insight into the Broncos' intentions in rounds one and two of the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

BigJDub

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

Pugsley

Von Miller's Ambitious Goals for 2020 Should Excite Every Broncos Fan

Von Miller is a man on a mission heading into his 10th NFL season.

KeithCummings

by

Chilly303

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Another day, another national mock with the Broncos taking a wide receiver.

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

ArmourHotDog

Von Miller Still Hasn't 'Unpacked' Reality of Losing Derek Wolfe & Chris Harris, Jr.

The Broncos' eight-time Pro Bowler is still coming to terms with the loss of two of his best friends in Derek Wolfe and Chris Harris, Jr.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast