Finding Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 322
Arms: 34-1/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.07
Bench Press (225 lbs): 27
Vertical Jump: 31
Broad Jump: 115
3-Cone: 7.95
Pros
- Very athletic
- Knows how to guide the rusher past the QB
- Can redirect rushers off their counter-attack
- Has plenty of room for added mass without costing athleticism
- Has good pop as a blocker
- Has good lateral agility
- Climbs to the second level quickly
- Nimble feet
- Has good range as a blocker
- Quick kick-slide
- Can mirror rushers very well
- Knows how to get rushers off balance
- Solid recovery from athletic ability.
Cons
- Very raw technically
- Hand placement is bad
- Footwork is a work in progress
- Hand issues take away what power he has in his hands
- Hands need to stay up & ready
- Body composure needs to be fixed
- Will overextend on his kick-slide, opening up for inside counters
- Lacks sustained power in his hands
- Will lean into blocks
- Leans into his punch
- Undisciplined blocker
Overview
The ceiling for Austin Jackson is sky high, but he is going to take a lot of work to get there. He is tough as nails and teams are going to love that about him when coupled with his athletic upside.
There is so much to like about Jackson’s tape and the upside he has, but that is also a reason to be cautious. There is a long list of athletically gifted, but raw, offensive tackles that have gone into the NFL only to fail.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 42 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
