Finding Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 322

Arms: 34-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.07

Bench Press (225 lbs): 27

Vertical Jump: 31

Broad Jump: 115

3-Cone: 7.95

Pros

Very athletic

Knows how to guide the rusher past the QB

Can redirect rushers off their counter-attack

Has plenty of room for added mass without costing athleticism

Has good pop as a blocker

Has good lateral agility

Climbs to the second level quickly

Nimble feet

Has good range as a blocker

Quick kick-slide

Can mirror rushers very well

Knows how to get rushers off balance

Solid recovery from athletic ability.

Cons

Very raw technically

Hand placement is bad

Footwork is a work in progress

Hand issues take away what power he has in his hands

Hands need to stay up & ready

Body composure needs to be fixed

Will overextend on his kick-slide, opening up for inside counters

Lacks sustained power in his hands

Will lean into blocks

Leans into his punch

Undisciplined blocker

Overview

The ceiling for Austin Jackson is sky high, but he is going to take a lot of work to get there. He is tough as nails and teams are going to love that about him when coupled with his athletic upside.

There is so much to like about Jackson’s tape and the upside he has, but that is also a reason to be cautious. There is a long list of athletically gifted, but raw, offensive tackles that have gone into the NFL only to fail.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 42 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

