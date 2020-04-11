Finding Broncos: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 309

Arms: 32-7/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate.

Pros

Clear athletic ability on tape

Has multi-sport experience including track & shot put

Explosive

Great reactive athleticism

Has a strong punch

Brings pop into contact

Has good blocking speed

Climbs quickly to the second level

Has burst to get ahead of the ball-carrier when pulling

Flexible

Has a solid anchor

Can drop into his anchor quickly

Natural blocking skills

Excellent mirror ability

High football IQ

Showed up at Senior Bowl against tougher competition

Cons

Still learning to play on the line after converting from TE

Will rush through his rep

Played well at Senior Bowl, but is he ready for the NFL?

Blocking angles need work

Easy to pull off balance

Needs time in the weight room

Needs to widen his stance

Hands need developed

Strength is lacking

Body positioning can lag behind

Overview

The St. Johns tackle is going to be moving to guard in the NFL and even then, Ben Bartch is going to need time to improve his strength and power. His technical side of things is outstanding, but there are a few areas that need to be cleaned up or refined.

The biggest concerns with Bartch comes from the lack of strength and power as well as the jump in competition. There have been multiple small-school offensive linemen to make the jump and perform well in the NFL and teams will hope Bartch follows the path of Ali Marpet.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 65 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

