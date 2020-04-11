Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 309

Arms: 32-7/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate. 

Pros

  • Clear athletic ability on tape
  • Has multi-sport experience including track & shot put
  • Explosive
  • Great reactive athleticism
  • Has a strong punch
  • Brings pop into contact
  • Has good blocking speed
  • Climbs quickly to the second level
  • Has burst to get ahead of the ball-carrier when pulling
  • Flexible
  • Has a solid anchor
  • Can drop into his anchor quickly
  • Natural blocking skills
  • Excellent mirror ability
  • High football IQ
  • Showed up at Senior Bowl against tougher competition

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Still learning to play on the line after converting from TE
  • Will rush through his rep
  • Played well at Senior Bowl, but is he ready for the NFL?
  • Blocking angles need work
  • Easy to pull off balance
  • Needs time in the weight room
  • Needs to widen his stance
  • Hands need developed
  • Strength is lacking
  • Body positioning can lag behind

Overview

The St. Johns tackle is going to be moving to guard in the NFL and even then, Ben Bartch is going to need time to improve his strength and power. His technical side of things is outstanding, but there are a few areas that need to be cleaned up or refined.

The biggest concerns with Bartch comes from the lack of strength and power as well as the jump in competition. There have been multiple small-school offensive linemen to make the jump and perform well in the NFL and teams will hope Bartch follows the path of Ali Marpet. 

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 65 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

VonAndChubb

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by NFL Insider?

If the Broncos indeed throw the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Mr. Pioneer

Another National Pundit Disrespects Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock and Rodney Dangerfield can't get no respect.

Chad Jensen

by

Old_Hip

The Earlier Broncos Draft a WR, the Better; Here's why

Based on the success rates of NFL teams drafting wideouts dating back nine years, what message should Broncos' GM John Elway heed?

BobMorris

by

Orangesoda1

NFL Insider Sheds Conflicting Light on Broncos' WR Priorities in the Draft

What do the Broncos plan on doing at wide receiver when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month? A new report made Denver's intentions clear as mud.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Kareem Jackson was Clued in on A.J. Bouye Trade Well Before Broncos Pulled the Trigger

The Broncos checked with an ex-teammate of A.J. Bouye before pulling the trigger on the trade with Jacksonville.

KeithCummings

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Five Darkhorse Prospects Few are Talking About for Broncos at Pick 15 Revealed

Here are a handful of names not many draftniks are talking about as less-likely, but still possible, selections at pick 15 for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos Now Lead the NFL in Cap Dollars Invested on Defensive Side of Ball

GM John Elway is doing what he can to maximize Drew Lock's cost-controlled rookie contract.

KeithCummings

by

Jefffrey55

MMQB's Latest 5-Round Mock Floods Broncos' Roster With Impact Players

The MMQB just released its latest mock and it's a doozy for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard