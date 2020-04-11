Finding Broncos: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 309
Arms: 32-7/8 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
*Did not participate.
Pros
- Clear athletic ability on tape
- Has multi-sport experience including track & shot put
- Explosive
- Great reactive athleticism
- Has a strong punch
- Brings pop into contact
- Has good blocking speed
- Climbs quickly to the second level
- Has burst to get ahead of the ball-carrier when pulling
- Flexible
- Has a solid anchor
- Can drop into his anchor quickly
- Natural blocking skills
- Excellent mirror ability
- High football IQ
- Showed up at Senior Bowl against tougher competition
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Still learning to play on the line after converting from TE
- Will rush through his rep
- Played well at Senior Bowl, but is he ready for the NFL?
- Blocking angles need work
- Easy to pull off balance
- Needs time in the weight room
- Needs to widen his stance
- Hands need developed
- Strength is lacking
- Body positioning can lag behind
Overview
The St. Johns tackle is going to be moving to guard in the NFL and even then, Ben Bartch is going to need time to improve his strength and power. His technical side of things is outstanding, but there are a few areas that need to be cleaned up or refined.
The biggest concerns with Bartch comes from the lack of strength and power as well as the jump in competition. There have been multiple small-school offensive linemen to make the jump and perform well in the NFL and teams will hope Bartch follows the path of Ali Marpet.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 65 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.