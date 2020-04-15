Finding Broncos: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1 (81st percentile)
Weight: 202 (83rd percentile)
Arms: 32-1/4 inches (79th percentile)
Hands: 9-5/8 inches (84th percentile)
Combine Results
Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps
Stats
Pros
- Has NFL height/weight/length
- Makes 50/50 balls in his favor
- Quick click-&-close when playing off coverage
- Plays for the ball over man
- Plays with good recognition, especially on shorter routes
- Has a large number of PBUs in his career
- Has good angles to the ball
- Uses his length to its max
- Lurker in zone
- Has good gather when mirroring breaks in routes
- Bursts out of his breaks
Cons
- Medical concerns from a broken ankle
- Backpedal needs to be more fluid
- Dropped a lot of potential INTs
- Doesn’t attack blockers very well against the run
- Wrap up as a tackler is poor
- Lacks finishing as a tackler
- Doesn’t have long speed
- Mirroring out of press needs work
- Will decelerate when turning, allowing faster WRs to blow by
- Struggles to follow complex route combinations
- Lateral transition is a mess
Overview
If Bryce Hall didn’t have the medical or tackling concerns, he would likely be the No. 2 corner in this draft class. He has the desired traits in coverage to be effective, especially in off-coverage. Hall has really good length which he uses to its max to contest the catch point and make receivers' lives difficult.
There is a concern about his tackling, but he flashes the potential. He just needs to be more consistent with his finish. With all the traits that Hall brings, he is going have a lot of interested suitors and betting on their ability to make his tackling consistent.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 87 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
