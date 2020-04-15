Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1 (81st percentile)

Weight: 202 (83rd percentile)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (79th percentile)

Hands: 9-5/8 inches (84th percentile)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has NFL height/weight/length
  • Makes 50/50 balls in his favor
  • Quick click-&-close when playing off coverage
  • Plays for the ball over man
  • Plays with good recognition, especially on shorter routes
  • Has a large number of PBUs in his career
  • Has good angles to the ball
  • Uses his length to its max
  • Lurker in zone
  • Has good gather when mirroring breaks in routes
  • Bursts out of his breaks

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Medical concerns from a broken ankle
  • Backpedal needs to be more fluid
  • Dropped a lot of potential INTs
  • Doesn’t attack blockers very well against the run
  • Wrap up as a tackler is poor
  • Lacks finishing as a tackler
  • Doesn’t have long speed
  • Mirroring out of press needs work
  • Will decelerate when turning, allowing faster WRs to blow by
  • Struggles to follow complex route combinations
  • Lateral transition is a mess

Overview

If Bryce Hall didn’t have the medical or tackling concerns, he would likely be the No. 2 corner in this draft class. He has the desired traits in coverage to be effective, especially in off-coverage. Hall has really good length which he uses to its max to contest the catch point and make receivers' lives difficult. 

There is a concern about his tackling, but he flashes the potential. He just needs to be more consistent with his finish. With all the traits that Hall brings, he is going have a lot of interested suitors and betting on their ability to make his tackling consistent.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 87 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Hardwork1

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncotrueblue

Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

The rumors are swirling out of Dove Valley with draft rapidly approaching. Which are smoke and which are fire?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Could the second most-prolific wide receiver in Broncos' history be reunited with the team that both drafted and cut him?

Chad Jensen

by

OnTop1

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

DRWard

Broncos Receive Short Shrift in MMQB's Pre-Draft Power Rankings

The national pundits aren't buying what the Broncos are selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Analyzing Broncos' Big Darkhorse Roster Need Few are Talking About

The Broncos have several roster holes but there's one that isn't garnering enough focus in media and it could be remedied in the coming draft.

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell