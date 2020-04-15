Finding Broncos: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1 (81st percentile)

Weight: 202 (83rd percentile)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (79th percentile)

Hands: 9-5/8 inches (84th percentile)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps

Stats

Pros

Has NFL height/weight/length

Makes 50/50 balls in his favor

Quick click- & -close when playing off coverage

Plays for the ball over man

Plays with good recognition, especially on shorter routes

Has a large number of PBUs in his career

Has good angles to the ball

Uses his length to its max

Lurker in zone

Has good gather when mirroring breaks in routes

Bursts out of his breaks

Cons

Medical concerns from a broken ankle

Backpedal needs to be more fluid

Dropped a lot of potential INTs

Doesn’t attack blockers very well against the run

Wrap up as a tackler is poor

Lacks finishing as a tackler

Doesn’t have long speed

Mirroring out of press needs work

Will decelerate when turning, allowing faster WRs to blow by

Struggles to follow complex route combinations

Lateral transition is a mess

Overview

If Bryce Hall didn’t have the medical or tackling concerns, he would likely be the No. 2 corner in this draft class. He has the desired traits in coverage to be effective, especially in off-coverage. Hall has really good length which he uses to its max to contest the catch point and make receivers' lives difficult.

There is a concern about his tackling, but he flashes the potential. He just needs to be more consistent with his finish. With all the traits that Hall brings, he is going have a lot of interested suitors and betting on their ability to make his tackling consistent.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 87 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.