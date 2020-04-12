Finding Broncos: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 217
Arms: 30-5/8 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.47 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
Broad Jump: 122 inches
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Has a compact build on a good frame
- Has it when it comes to blocking
- Has a really good spin move to make defenders miss
- Tough runner & hard to bring down
- Excellent at creating for himself
- Has outstanding vision
- Feet are sudden
- Knows how to find the path of least resistance
- Finds the end zone
- Great instincts
- Works his body in unison
- Can chain cuts & moves together to make defenders miss
- Played QB in high school so open up the trick plays
- Arm tackles won’t bring him down
- Has good speed, power, & elusiveness
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Some fumbles in his career
- Will need work adjusting to passes
- Sometimes will play for contact instead of making defenders miss
- Not many chunk plays
- Hands are that of a natural pass catcher
- Sometimes will slow to read the play as it develops
- Concerns about internal clock, poor patience to let blocking develop
Overview
Cam Akers' ability to create for himself is an elite trait and is a big reason for his stock being so high, but he has plenty of other tools for the NFL. His speed and power coupled together just adds to how enticing he is.
The fumbles in Akers' career are a concern, as is the lack of receiving ability, though he has had plenty of flashes — just no consistency. Akers can impact the game right away as a runner as other traits get developed.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 52 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.