Finding Broncos: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 217

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.47 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has a compact build on a good frame

Has it when it comes to blocking

Has a really good spin move to make defenders miss

Tough runner & hard to bring down

Excellent at creating for himself

Has outstanding vision

Feet are sudden

Knows how to find the path of least resistance

Finds the end zone

Great instincts

Works his body in unison

Can chain cuts & moves together to make defenders miss

Played QB in high school so open up the trick plays

Arm tackles won’t bring him down

Has good speed, power, & elusiveness

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Some fumbles in his career

Will need work adjusting to passes

Sometimes will play for contact instead of making defenders miss

Not many chunk plays

Hands are that of a natural pass catcher

Sometimes will slow to read the play as it develops

Concerns about internal clock, poor patience to let blocking develop

Overview

Cam Akers' ability to create for himself is an elite trait and is a big reason for his stock being so high, but he has plenty of other tools for the NFL. His speed and power coupled together just adds to how enticing he is.

The fumbles in Akers' career are a concern, as is the lack of receiving ability, though he has had plenty of flashes — just no consistency. Akers can impact the game right away as a runner as other traits get developed.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 52 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.