Finding Broncos: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 262

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.7 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 7.44 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has good size & length

Frame can add more mass if needed

Bumper car after the catch

Will go get the ball

Does well-staying engaged to his assignment

Will get into contact with a pop

Great body adjustments

Can get away from defenders to go get the ball

Hand placement as a blocker is quite good

Runs through his blocks

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Needs more strength

Hand strength is lacking for contested catches

Body control is lacking

Will have a high pad level off the snap

Runs routes with a high pad level, too

Inefficient finding his spot as a blocker

Instincts as a blocker are lacking

Struggles through contact early in the rep

Overview

If you are a team looking for a big tight end target that can play multiple spots, Cole Kmet is your guy. He will need a lot of work as a blocker to really handle in-line duties without being a liability, though.

Kmet's receiving ability is great and will be where he has the biggest impact come year one. Developing the blocking is a must no matter where he ends up going.

Fit with Broncos

Denver has an athletic receiving TE in Noah Fant that has issues blocking, which means drafting another athletic TE that has similar strengths and weaknesses would be redundant. If Denver wanted to just make its passing attack as dangerous as possible, it would make some sense.

As for betting on Kmet's upside as a blocker, that’d might be sound logic if the Broncos didn't sign Nick Vannett to be the blocking TE on the roster. The scheme fit is fine, but the personnel fit isn’t there with Kmet.

Grade: No. 79 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.