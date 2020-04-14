Finding Broncos: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 262
Arms: 33 inches
Hands: 10-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.7 seconds
Vertical Jump: 37 inches
Broad Jump: 123 inches
3-Cone: 7.44 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Has good size & length
- Frame can add more mass if needed
- Bumper car after the catch
- Will go get the ball
- Does well-staying engaged to his assignment
- Will get into contact with a pop
- Great body adjustments
- Can get away from defenders to go get the ball
- Hand placement as a blocker is quite good
- Runs through his blocks
Cons
- Needs more strength
- Hand strength is lacking for contested catches
- Body control is lacking
- Will have a high pad level off the snap
- Runs routes with a high pad level, too
- Inefficient finding his spot as a blocker
- Instincts as a blocker are lacking
- Struggles through contact early in the rep
Overview
If you are a team looking for a big tight end target that can play multiple spots, Cole Kmet is your guy. He will need a lot of work as a blocker to really handle in-line duties without being a liability, though.
Kmet's receiving ability is great and will be where he has the biggest impact come year one. Developing the blocking is a must no matter where he ends up going.
Fit with Broncos
Denver has an athletic receiving TE in Noah Fant that has issues blocking, which means drafting another athletic TE that has similar strengths and weaknesses would be redundant. If Denver wanted to just make its passing attack as dangerous as possible, it would make some sense.
As for betting on Kmet's upside as a blocker, that’d might be sound logic if the Broncos didn't sign Nick Vannett to be the blocking TE on the roster. The scheme fit is fine, but the personnel fit isn’t there with Kmet.
Grade: No. 79 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.