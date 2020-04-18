Finding Broncos: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (4th percentile)

Weight: 327 (84th)

Arms: 33 inches (26th)

Hands: 10-1/4 inches (70th)

Combine Results

40: 5.24 seconds (56th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 27 reps (66th)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th)

Broad Jump: 108 inches (81st)

Pros

Good build without bad weight

Mauler

Always looking for someone to block

Good control as a blocker

Strong hands

Can sustain blocks with hand strength

Played well against tough competition

Uses hips to give himself leverage

Rolls through blocks

Wide base

Very powerful throughout his body

Strong anchor that is hard to breakthrough

Cons

Could be more aware of blitzes

Not the quickest mover

Not ideal with length

Leaves himself open to length

Limited athlete

Can be slow to reset

Not the fastest slide

Not the best moving blocker

Overview

Damien Lewis is a sneaky-good guard option for teams running power/gap concepts. He has plenty of power to work on the inside, but there are some concerns when he is asked to get outside as a pulling guard.

Anything with major movement needed is going to raise some concerned eyebrows with Lewis. If teams can make him a better mover, he could become a really good guard in the NFL, with the potential to be one of the better guards for multiple years.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 88 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

