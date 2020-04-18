Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (4th percentile)

Weight: 327 (84th)

Arms: 33 inches (26th)

Hands: 10-1/4 inches (70th)

Combine Results

40: 5.24 seconds (56th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 27 reps (66th)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th)

Broad Jump: 108 inches (81st)

Pros

  • Good build without bad weight
  • Mauler
  • Always looking for someone to block
  • Good control as a blocker
  • Strong hands
  • Can sustain blocks with hand strength
  • Played well against tough competition
  • Uses hips to give himself leverage
  • Rolls through blocks
  • Wide base
  • Very powerful throughout his body
  • Strong anchor that is hard to breakthrough

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Could be more aware of blitzes
  • Not the quickest mover
  • Not ideal with length
  • Leaves himself open to length
  • Limited athlete
  • Can be slow to reset
  • Not the fastest slide
  • Not the best moving blocker

Overview

Damien Lewis is a sneaky-good guard option for teams running power/gap concepts. He has plenty of power to work on the inside, but there are some concerns when he is asked to get outside as a pulling guard. 

Anything with major movement needed is going to raise some concerned eyebrows with Lewis. If teams can make him a better mover, he could become a really good guard in the NFL, with the potential to be one of the better guards for multiple years.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 88 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Broncos Targeting Blockbuster Trade-Up with Browns

Is John Elway on the brink of consummated a blockbuster draft trade?

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Could the second most-prolific wide receiver in Broncos' history be reunited with the team that both drafted and cut him?

Chad Jensen

by

Jefffrey55

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Hardwork1

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

vnsien

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

The rumors are swirling out of Dove Valley with draft rapidly approaching. Which are smoke and which are fire?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Drew Lock has Convinced Dalton Risner he's the Right Guy to Lead Broncos

The Broncos are moving forward with Drew Lock as the guy at quarterback. With outside questions still swirling about Lock, Dalton Risner has no doubts.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Analytics Reveal Which Positions Broncos Should Prioritize in Rounds 1 & 2 of Draft

The Broncos have a few big decisions to make when the NFL Draft rolls around next week and analytics can help maximize the upside benefits and downside risk of each.

Thomas Hall

by

Letswin17