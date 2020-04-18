Finding Broncos: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2 (4th percentile)
Weight: 327 (84th)
Arms: 33 inches (26th)
Hands: 10-1/4 inches (70th)
Combine Results
40: 5.24 seconds (56th percentile)
Bench Press (225 lbs): 27 reps (66th)
Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th)
Broad Jump: 108 inches (81st)
Pros
- Good build without bad weight
- Mauler
- Always looking for someone to block
- Good control as a blocker
- Strong hands
- Can sustain blocks with hand strength
- Played well against tough competition
- Uses hips to give himself leverage
- Rolls through blocks
- Wide base
- Very powerful throughout his body
- Strong anchor that is hard to breakthrough
Cons
- Could be more aware of blitzes
- Not the quickest mover
- Not ideal with length
- Leaves himself open to length
- Limited athlete
- Can be slow to reset
- Not the fastest slide
- Not the best moving blocker
Overview
Damien Lewis is a sneaky-good guard option for teams running power/gap concepts. He has plenty of power to work on the inside, but there are some concerns when he is asked to get outside as a pulling guard.
Anything with major movement needed is going to raise some concerned eyebrows with Lewis. If teams can make him a better mover, he could become a really good guard in the NFL, with the potential to be one of the better guards for multiple years.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 88 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 4
