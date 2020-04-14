Finding Broncos: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195

Arms: 30 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.56 seconds

Stats

Pros

NFL size

Proper demeanor as a run defender

Has a stiff jab off the snap

Can play slot or boundary corner

Pressures WRs through routes

Faced some tough matchups

Has good upper body strength

Knows how to bounce between reading WR & WR

Physical at the catch point

Can easily shed blocks

Cons

Can get overly emotional on & off the field

Not the smoothest of transitions

How much did the top-end pass rushers he played with help?

Doesn’t have the fastest trigger to come up & make the play

Will grab on vertical routes

Some concerns about freelancing his coverage

Angles as a run defender are a concern

Attitude & emotional questions have come up

Lack of closing ability limits effectiveness playing off-coverage

Overview

The concerns with Damon Arnette are mostly of the off-the-field variety as well as being an older rookie entering the NFL. What issues he does have on the field can be helped by coaching.

There are a lot of teams digging into Arnette's character, which as triggered multiple questions through the pre-draft process that teams aren’t fully able to verify due to the social distancing requirements across the NFL. He is a physical corner that doesn’t let receivers have a clean shot at making the catch, which is obviously a big thing for the position.

Fit with Broncos

Arnette is a good corner prospect, but with some of the previous players the Broncos have selected that have character concerns, he may not be on the board for Denver. He is a solid scheme fit for the Broncos and can step in and help right away, but there is a question as to what upside he offers up as well.

All in all, Arnette is a corner that really doesn’t make sense for the Broncos, unless he managed to fall to day three and the team is comfortable with what they were able to vet about his character.

Grade: No. 50 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

