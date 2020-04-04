Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 212

Arms: 29-7/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4:48 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 121 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Good & compact build
  • Has three-down talent
  • Willing in pass protection
  • Has outstanding vision between the tackles
  • Trusts the blockers in front of him
  • Reads the LBs to find the best lane
  • Has soft hands as a receiver
  • Maintains balance
  • Makes early adjustments in his runs
  • Has a good feel between the tackles
  • Will take what is given to him
  • Very effective with his jump cut
  • Has a good route tree entering the NFL
  • Will wait until the last moment to cut, making it more effective
  • Burst to separate out of route breaks
  • Quick acceleration

Cons

  • Ball security
  • Doesn’t run with power to move piles
  • Needs to trust what he sees, especially in short-yardage situations
  • Hands in pass protection are a must
  • Doesn’t have that extra gear
  • Burst to the outside is just average & can be got from behind

Overview

D'Andre Swift has the build and play-style to be a good back in the NFL for many years. There are some concerns about injuries, but the biggest concern is going to be his fumbling penchant. 

Ball security is huge in the NFL and many coaches will bench him as a result. He offers up great receiving ability out of the backfield and coaches can also line him up out wide and create mismatches against defenders.

Fit with Broncos

If Denver didn't sign Melvin Gordon, Swift would make sense for in terms of play-style. What makes Swift a fit in Denver is his ability as a receiver and how he could complement to Phillip Lindsay. 

However, that need is now gone with Gordon in the fold. Additionally, with Swift, he may be going earlier in the draft than Denver would've been willing to take a running back, even if Gordon hadn't been signed. 

Grade: No. 15 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early-to-Mid Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Draft

