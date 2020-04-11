Finding Broncos: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 7.13 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2 seconds

Stats

Pros

Reliable hands

Texas track star in high school

Tremendous speed for the NFL

Can find the soft spot in zone coverage

Durable frame

Can separate at every level of the field

Will kill defenses with catch- & -run plays

Can pluck balls out of the air

Has good awareness of the location on the field

Will get his feet down inbounds

Can plow through would-be tacklers

Doesn’t get bullied by physical corners

Cons

Hips are a little tight

Length isn’t ideal & could see him in trouble

Ball skills deeper downfield are lacking

Will drift his routes

Burst out of breaks needs to be consistent

Needs to protect the catch point

Finer details of routes are not there

Overview

Devin Duvernay is the type of receiver that can impact the game in a few certain ways. His lack of length is going to drive away a few teams, even though it shouldn't.

Teams can scheme ways to get him open, or get him the ball quickly to make plays after the catch which he excels at. The issues Duvernay has with his routes aren't detrimental to his overall game and can be coached out.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs to upgrade its receiver corps, and that includes the slot receiver as DaeSean Hamilton has failed to meet expectations. Duvernay would provide a great complement to the other receivers Denver has by bringing speed and after-the-catch ability.

While length is a concern, it'd be even less a concern in the Pat Shurmur offense that operates by spacing out the receivers.

Grade: No. 66 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.