Finding Broncos: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200
Arms: 30-5/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.39
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
Broad Jump: 123 inches
3-Cone: 7.13 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Reliable hands
- Texas track star in high school
- Tremendous speed for the NFL
- Can find the soft spot in zone coverage
- Durable frame
- Can separate at every level of the field
- Will kill defenses with catch-&-run plays
- Can pluck balls out of the air
- Has good awareness of the location on the field
- Will get his feet down inbounds
- Can plow through would-be tacklers
- Doesn’t get bullied by physical corners
Cons
- Hips are a little tight
- Length isn’t ideal & could see him in trouble
- Ball skills deeper downfield are lacking
- Will drift his routes
- Burst out of breaks needs to be consistent
- Needs to protect the catch point
- Finer details of routes are not there
Overview
Devin Duvernay is the type of receiver that can impact the game in a few certain ways. His lack of length is going to drive away a few teams, even though it shouldn't.
Teams can scheme ways to get him open, or get him the ball quickly to make plays after the catch which he excels at. The issues Duvernay has with his routes aren't detrimental to his overall game and can be coached out.
Fit with Broncos
Denver needs to upgrade its receiver corps, and that includes the slot receiver as DaeSean Hamilton has failed to meet expectations. Duvernay would provide a great complement to the other receivers Denver has by bringing speed and after-the-catch ability.
While length is a concern, it'd be even less a concern in the Pat Shurmur offense that operates by spacing out the receivers.
Grade: No. 66 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
