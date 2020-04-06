Finding Broncos: 5 Under-the-Radar WRs for Post-Round One Consideration
Erick Trickel
Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. Everyone is intent on the Denver Broncos taking a wideout in round one.
Even if that happens, there's been buzz that the Broncos could 'double-dip' at the WR position. The question is, who are the best fits that can be had on day two of the draft and beyond? Here are five WRs flying under the radar you should be aware of.
John Hightower, Boise State
Pros
- Has value as a returner
- Tremendous variation of speed through routes
- Has great burst
- Can be a gadget player or regular receiver
- Has good length to get balls far away from him
- Has good awareness on the outside to make sure feet come down inbounds
- Quick acceleration
- Great stop and go
- Works well on comeback routes with how quickly he can stop & flip direction
Cons
- Stronger press corners can hold him up at the line
- Not a contested-catch getter
- Doesn’t pluck the ball & lets it into his body
- Doesn’t seem to have that competitive fire on the field
- Deep-ball tracking is inconsistent
- Timing is off far too often
- Routes need to run faster
- Routes need to be cleaned up
Overview
Hightower has good speed and agility to be used in multiple ways on offense. His touchdown production in college was outstanding and he found multiple ways to score. There are some finer details that need to be cleaned up as a receiver, but his positive traits are a draw for many offenses.
Fit with Broncos
Not only would Hightower bring the speed to the Broncos offense, he'd bring the ability to do multiple other things the team needs. With his ability as a returner, he adds competition for Diontae Spencer, who really struggled at times last year. With the versatility of Hightower, he would add a lot to the Broncos receiver corps.
Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
Pros
- Will go & bail out the QB
- Fantastic year in 2019
- Can attack deep & had three TDs over 70 yards in 2019
- Steps it up in the red zone
- Elite ability in the air
- Uses his hands to attack vertically
- Gliding mover that eats space up quickly
Cons
- Allows corners to push him off his routes
- Needs to be more physical on the jump balls
- Route tree is & will need to remain limited
- Smaller than ideal hands
- Has some drop issues
- His release from press coverage needs to be cleaned up
- Sluggish in his routes
- Struggles to sink his hips in breaks
- Large number of contested catches due to issues separating
Overview
With good size and ability to go get contested catches, it is easy to see the draw with Bayless. There are multiple concerns with his route running that teams will have to spend time working on to clean up, but he can have an impact right away. The place he is at as a receiver right now likely limits him to a red zone threat, but he has potential for more.
Fit with Broncos
Bayless is an intriguing fit for the Broncos. He does well on contested catches, which is what the Broncos get out of Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, but he offers a little more downfield than either of them. In the end, Bayless may be too similar to those two receivers for the Broncos to really look in his direction.
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tyrie Cleveland, Florida
Pros
- Great length
- Plucks the ball away from the body
- Plenty of value on special teams as a gunner and returner
- Can get additional yards downfield
- Hands are solid
- Uses route leverage very well
- Quick to find the hole in zone coverage
Cons
- Didn’t meet expectations at Florida
- Delays into routes
- Decelerates giving away route intentions
- Long speed isn’t ideal
- Physical corners shut him down
- Route running isn’t crisp at all
- Not a sudden mover
- Needs to use his size
Overview
There is a concern with Cleveland because he never played up to his potential in college. He does offer solid speed, but there are a lot of issues with his routes. His issues with timing and delays in his routes can make life easier for opposing corners.
Fit with Broncos
Denver needs speed, and while Cleveland has solid long speed, it may not be good enough. With the Broncos, there is also the concern with how limited he is. He does offer some really good special teams value, but it may not be an upgrade over what Diontae Spencer brings to the team.
Joe Reed, Virginia
Pros
- Has a good compact build
- Special teams value as an explosive returner & on coverage units
- Has good vision as a return man
- Body control is really good
- North/South runner that doesn’t waste time going East/West
- Rolling acceleration
- Works well after the catch
Cons
- Mostly a catch-and-run receiver
- Shifts down on deep balls
- Struggles tracking at good speed
- What separation he gets he will give up
- Lacks good burst out of his breaks
- Acceleration is slow
- Easy to limit to a small portion of the field for corners
- Limited route tree
- Not a concerning deep threat for defenses
Overview
Underneath, Reed really can do work but you want more from him to challenge deeper and intermediate areas of the field. He is just a very limited receiver that can have an impact, just in a smaller role than some teams may want. That limited role will have it be harder for him to stick to around for long.
Fit with Broncos
If Denver can get speed to stretch the field, Reed can come in as a big underneath threat to help round out the unit. Reed plays well getting the ball into his hands quickly and letting him make a play after the catch, which is a part of the Pat Shurmur offense. He may not have the potential to be a No. 2 or 3 receiver, but as a WR4 or 5, to have a few plays designed for him could result in some bright moments.
Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
Pros
- Size & speed is good for the NFL
- Deadly with the ball in his hands on special teams
- Has strong, quick hands
- Has good length to high-point catches
- Ball tracking is very good
- Eats cushions quickly
- Makes some good adjustments in the air to make the catch
- Has the speed to draw penalties from grabby corners
- Has good agility
- Foot quickness is impressive
- Special teams value as returner & gunner
Cons
- Easy for defenders to push to the boundary
- Route-running needs a lot of work
- Route-tree at Tennessee was basically three routes
- Takes time to gather into breaks & comebacks
- Doesn’t use burst for separation
- Plays slower than he is at times
- More speed variation through his routes
- One speed-runner
- More consistency is a must
Overview
The Tennessee receiver is going to get interest because of his play on special teams. Callaway's play as a receiver is limited which is going to require a lot of work to be more than a bottom-of-the-depth-chart option. What opportunities he can get on offense early on will be a result of the speed that he offers up.
Fit with Broncos
Callaway can bring good speed to the Broncos' offense as well as improving their special teams unit. The one big concern with Callaway is how similar he is to Spencer. Denver could create a battle between the two players. One thing that Callaway does bring that Spencer doesn't is the option to be a gunner on special teams.
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.