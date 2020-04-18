Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (67th percentile %)

Weight: 216 (82nd %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (57th %)

Hands: 9-1/4 inches (41st %)

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds (37th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps (46th %)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (44th %)

Broad Jump: 124 inches (74th %)

3-Cone: 7.08 seconds (26th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.59 seconds (1st %)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has excellent hands to fight off CBs
  • Production is top-notch
  • Great at tracking the deep ball
  • Has really good double moves
  • Has a huge catch radius
  • Can create space with stiff arms
  • Smooth with his breaks
  • Has the physical tools as a blocker
  • Will stack CBs & breakaway
  • Great timing to go get the ball
  • Great ability to go high-point the ball

Cons

  • Route tree was limited
  • Was schemed open
  • Lacks good acceleration
  • Wastes movement to get off press-coverage
  • Motor runs cold when not the top option
  • Will need to work on boxing out CBs
  • Lacks after the catch
  • Tight hips
  • Not very quick

Overview

Gabriel Davis is going to be limited in the NFL, especially early on in his career. Being schemed open as often as he was at UCF, has led to some rough transitions, and he lacks the route tree repertoire, quickness, and acceleration to make up for it in the NFL. 

Davis' primary usage is going to be as a boundary receiver where he can use his size to his advantage. Working him in the middle of the field is going to be a huge mistake because he doesn’t show the potential to offer up anything there. 

Being a jump-ball getter and red-zone threat is his forte and could see him limited to a WR4 receiver for an NFL team. Development can happen, but he doesn’t show the right traits on tape.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 89 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Fourth-Round

