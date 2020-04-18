Finding Broncos: Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (67th percentile %)

Weight: 216 (82nd %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (57th %)

Hands: 9-1/4 inches (41st %)

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds (37th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps (46th %)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (44th %)

Broad Jump: 124 inches (74th %)

3-Cone: 7.08 seconds (26th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.59 seconds (1st %)

Stats

Pros

Has excellent hands to fight off CBs

Production is top-notch

Great at tracking the deep ball

Has really good double moves

Has a huge catch radius

Can create space with stiff arms

Smooth with his breaks

Has the physical tools as a blocker

Will stack CBs & breakaway

Great timing to go get the ball

Great ability to go high-point the ball

Cons

Route tree was limited

Was schemed open

Lacks good acceleration

Wastes movement to get off press-coverage

Motor runs cold when not the top option

Will need to work on boxing out CBs

Lacks after the catch

Tight hips

Not very quick

Overview

Gabriel Davis is going to be limited in the NFL, especially early on in his career. Being schemed open as often as he was at UCF, has led to some rough transitions, and he lacks the route tree repertoire, quickness, and acceleration to make up for it in the NFL.

Davis' primary usage is going to be as a boundary receiver where he can use his size to his advantage. Working him in the middle of the field is going to be a huge mistake because he doesn’t show the potential to offer up anything there.

Being a jump-ball getter and red-zone threat is his forte and could see him limited to a WR4 receiver for an NFL team. Development can happen, but he doesn’t show the right traits on tape.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 89 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Fourth-Round

