Finding Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 238
Arms: 33-3/8 inches
Hands: 9-5/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.39 seconds
Vertical Jump: 39 inches
Broad Jump: 132 inches
Stats
Pros
- The most versatile prospect in the class
- Most versatile player that I have ever scouted
- Slot, deep safety, off-ball, edge, boundary, just about anywhere on defense
- Elite athletic ability
- Range is elite
- Enemy of zone-read runs
- Dual-threat QBs are neutralized
- Understands zone coverage
- Hard to beat with throws in coverage
- Works very well in man coverage
- Can hang with a large number of WRs & every TE & RB
- Outside runs are difficult to execute against him
- Good blitzing threat
- Hard for QBs to read because of what he can do
- A nightmare to prepare for
- Has tremendous long speed
- Attacks the catch point in coverage
- Reads the blocking setting up to figure out the lane for the RB
Cons
- Instincts are still improving
- Sometimes will lose contain going for the big play
- Footwork is choppy when changing direction
- Sometimes has issues getting off of blocks
- Angles are still a work in progress
- Sometimes can get mixed up with his duties likely coming from a wide range of usage
Overview
What isn’t there to like about Isaiah Simmons? He is exactly the type of player the modern defense is looking for because of how versatile he can be.
Are there areas he can still improve on? Yes, and they should come along with experience, coaching, and film study. Simmons' athleticism and skill-set are the exact type of counterpunch that defenses need to combat the speed and uptempo offenses that are becoming more and more of a thing. Simmons forces opposing coordinators to gameplan for him and opposing quarterbacks to keep an eye out for him before every snap.
Fit With Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 2 overall prospects
Where he Goes: Top-10