Finding Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 238

Arms: 33-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39 inches

Broad Jump: 132 inches

Stats

Pros

The most versatile prospect in the class

Most versatile player that I have ever scouted

Slot, deep safety, off-ball, edge, boundary, just about anywhere on defense

Elite athletic ability

Range is elite

Enemy of zone-read runs

Dual-threat QBs are neutralized

Understands zone coverage

Hard to beat with throws in coverage

Works very well in man coverage

Can hang with a large number of WRs & every TE & RB

Outside runs are difficult to execute against him

Good blitzing threat

Hard for QBs to read because of what he can do

A nightmare to prepare for

Has tremendous long speed

Attacks the catch point in coverage

Reads the blocking setting up to figure out the lane for the RB

Cons

Instincts are still improving

Sometimes will lose contain going for the big play

Footwork is choppy when changing direction

Sometimes has issues getting off of blocks

Angles are still a work in progress

Sometimes can get mixed up with his duties likely coming from a wide range of usage

Overview

What isn’t there to like about Isaiah Simmons? He is exactly the type of player the modern defense is looking for because of how versatile he can be.

Are there areas he can still improve on? Yes, and they should come along with experience, coaching, and film study. Simmons' athleticism and skill-set are the exact type of counterpunch that defenses need to combat the speed and uptempo offenses that are becoming more and more of a thing. Simmons forces opposing coordinators to gameplan for him and opposing quarterbacks to keep an eye out for him before every snap.

Fit With Broncos

Grade: No. 2 overall prospects

Where he Goes: Top-10