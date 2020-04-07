Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 350

Arms: 35-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.32 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 110 inches

3-Cone: 8.26 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.07 seconds

Pros

  • Broad upper body
  • Outstanding size & extremely well-built
  • Ability to redirect is very solid
  • Hard to get around his width
  • Mauler as a run blocker
  • Got more consistent as 2019 season went on
  • Strong jab to stall rushers
  • Has good torque power as a blocker
  • Has all the traits to be great in the NFL
  • Can seal running lanes
  • Solid athlete
  • Natural power that is hard to stop for defenders

Cons

  • Inexperienced & still growing
  • Will give up balance as a run blocker
  • Footwork still needs a lot of work
  • Needs to keep hands up & inside
  • Needs to set his stance with weight properly distributed
  • Hips are tight
  • Needs to improve cut-off blocks
  • Base can be very narrow
  • Needs to block with more control
  • Hands can get wide

Overview

Isaiah Wilson does need work as he is lacking experience as an offensive tackle. The traits are all there, though, as are the physical tools, body-type, and traits. 

Wilson's hands and feet need to be the focus of the NFL coaching staff that drafts him, as his issues there are what mostly gets him into trouble during the rep. If a team can get Wilson developed, he can be a force at right tackle or if they’re lucky, even left tackle.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: 39th overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 2/Early Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

