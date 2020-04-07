Finding Broncos: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 350

Arms: 35-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.32 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 110 inches

3-Cone: 8.26 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.07 seconds

Pros

Broad upper body

Outstanding size & extremely well-built

Ability to redirect is very solid

Hard to get around his width

Mauler as a run blocker

Got more consistent as 2019 season went on

Strong jab to stall rushers

Has good torque power as a blocker

Has all the traits to be great in the NFL

Can seal running lanes

Solid athlete

Natural power that is hard to stop for defenders

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Inexperienced & still growing

Will give up balance as a run blocker

Footwork still needs a lot of work

Needs to keep hands up & inside

Needs to set his stance with weight properly distributed

Hips are tight

Needs to improve cut-off blocks

Base can be very narrow

Needs to block with more control

Hands can get wide

Overview

Isaiah Wilson does need work as he is lacking experience as an offensive tackle. The traits are all there, though, as are the physical tools, body-type, and traits.

Wilson's hands and feet need to be the focus of the NFL coaching staff that drafts him, as his issues there are what mostly gets him into trouble during the rep. If a team can get Wilson developed, he can be a force at right tackle or if they’re lucky, even left tackle.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: 39th overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 2/Early Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.