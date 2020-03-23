Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206 

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.47 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Broad Jump: 138 inches

3-Cone: 7.31 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports Reference

Pros

  • Offers up return potential on special teams
  • Very fluid mover
  • Has good speed on tape to challenge downfield
  • Can be used to attack every level of the field
  • Playmaker mold to get chunk plays consistently
  • Quick acceleration to top speed
  • Can sell go routes before a break-in or out
  • Loose hips
  • Can get instant separation with good burst in and out of breaks
  • Dangerous with the ball in his hands
  • Moves like a running back
  • Has a great leap to go and high-point the ball

Cons

  • Press can effectively shut him down
  • Has issues with concentrating on the catch when defenders are coming
  • Contested catches are hit or miss
  • More focus in his route running
  • Bad tendency to ease up in routes
  • Dealt with poor QB play & could see it on the field
  • Doesn’t stack corners
  • Doesn’t have the size to box out corners
  • Stronger more physical corners can bully him

Overview

Jalen Reagor's stock has plummeted due to his lackluster Combine performance in the 40-yard dash. Showing up at 206 pounds wasn’t smart. He is much faster on tape at his play weight which is between 190-195 pounds, which is where he is likely maxed out with his frame. 

When at that weight, Reagor is a play-maker with the ability to challenge every aspect of the field. There is a concern with drops, though they are more concentration issues than bad hands. Meaning, he is just preparing for a big hit, or looking to make a big play before seeing the ball all the way in. 

Yes, the difference here matters because coaches can work on coaching that out of Reagor and historically, concentration drops are easier and more successfully fixed than drops from bad hands.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 33 overall 

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

I still really like Reagor. That Combine performance doesn't worry me.

No. 1-2
Thuyett
Thuyett

I love Reagor, but Denver will need to package their 3rd rounders to move up in the 2nd to get him. I don't think there is a significant drop off from Reagor to Aiyuk. Hamler is smaller, but also electric.

