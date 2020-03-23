Finding Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.47 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Broad Jump: 138 inches

3-Cone: 7.31 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Stats

Sports Reference

Pros

Offers up return potential on special teams

Very fluid mover

Has good speed on tape to challenge downfield

Can be used to attack every level of the field

Playmaker mold to get chunk plays consistently

Quick acceleration to top speed

Can sell go routes before a break-in or out

Loose hips

Can get instant separation with good burst in and out of breaks

Dangerous with the ball in his hands

Moves like a running back

Has a great leap to go and high-point the ball

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Press can effectively shut him down

Has issues with concentrating on the catch when defenders are coming

Contested catches are hit or miss

More focus in his route running

Bad tendency to ease up in routes

Dealt with poor QB play & could see it on the field

Doesn’t stack corners

Doesn’t have the size to box out corners

Stronger more physical corners can bully him

Overview

Jalen Reagor's stock has plummeted due to his lackluster Combine performance in the 40-yard dash. Showing up at 206 pounds wasn’t smart. He is much faster on tape at his play weight which is between 190-195 pounds, which is where he is likely maxed out with his frame.

When at that weight, Reagor is a play-maker with the ability to challenge every aspect of the field. There is a concern with drops, though they are more concentration issues than bad hands. Meaning, he is just preparing for a big hit, or looking to make a big play before seeing the ball all the way in.

Yes, the difference here matters because coaches can work on coaching that out of Reagor and historically, concentration drops are easier and more successfully fixed than drops from bad hands.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 33 overall

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.