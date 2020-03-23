Finding Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 206
Arms: 31-3/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.47 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps
Vertical Jump: 42 inches
Broad Jump: 138 inches
3-Cone: 7.31 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Offers up return potential on special teams
- Very fluid mover
- Has good speed on tape to challenge downfield
- Can be used to attack every level of the field
- Playmaker mold to get chunk plays consistently
- Quick acceleration to top speed
- Can sell go routes before a break-in or out
- Loose hips
- Can get instant separation with good burst in and out of breaks
- Dangerous with the ball in his hands
- Moves like a running back
- Has a great leap to go and high-point the ball
Cons
- Press can effectively shut him down
- Has issues with concentrating on the catch when defenders are coming
- Contested catches are hit or miss
- More focus in his route running
- Bad tendency to ease up in routes
- Dealt with poor QB play & could see it on the field
- Doesn’t stack corners
- Doesn’t have the size to box out corners
- Stronger more physical corners can bully him
Overview
Jalen Reagor's stock has plummeted due to his lackluster Combine performance in the 40-yard dash. Showing up at 206 pounds wasn’t smart. He is much faster on tape at his play weight which is between 190-195 pounds, which is where he is likely maxed out with his frame.
When at that weight, Reagor is a play-maker with the ability to challenge every aspect of the field. There is a concern with drops, though they are more concentration issues than bad hands. Meaning, he is just preparing for a big hit, or looking to make a big play before seeing the ball all the way in.
Yes, the difference here matters because coaches can work on coaching that out of Reagor and historically, concentration drops are easier and more successfully fixed than drops from bad hands.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 33 overall
Where he Goes: Round 2
