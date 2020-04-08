Finding Broncos: Jason Strowbridge, Edge/DL, North Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.89 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

3-Cone: 7.45 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Stats

Pros

Checks the boxes for size/length/strength

Quick off the snap

Knows how to deal with cut blocks

Determined at the point of attack

Violent hands

Hands have solid technique entering the NFL

Can punch & separate from blockers

Really good arm-over move

Motor runs pretty hot at times

Power is there to shed from blocks

Can one or two-gap

Cons

Technique tweener

Needs to be in control

Motor needs to run hot more consistently

Needs quicker feet

Pad level is high

Anchor can be improved

More pass-rush moves are a must

Will need to learn to chain pass-rush moves together

Not an instant mover

Agility through tight lanes is lacking

Doesn't have the most range

Overview

Jason Strowbridge is an interesting prospect because of what all he can bring to a defense. He can attack from the edge and win over the edge, or attack inside and win against guards.

There are a lot of aspects to Strowbridge's game that are going to need to be fixed or corrected before playing on the edge or the inside. Those concerns make his transition and projection into the NFL a little more difficult for teams to pinpoint and may cause him to fall as a result.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 45 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

