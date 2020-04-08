Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jason Strowbridge, Edge/DL, North Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.89 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

3-Cone: 7.45 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Checks the boxes for size/length/strength
  • Quick off the snap
  • Knows how to deal with cut blocks
  • Determined at the point of attack
  • Violent hands
  • Hands have solid technique entering the NFL
  • Can punch & separate from blockers
  • Really good arm-over move
  • Motor runs pretty hot at times
  • Power is there to shed from blocks
  • Can one or two-gap

Cons

  • Technique tweener
  • Needs to be in control
  • Motor needs to run hot more consistently
  • Needs quicker feet
  • Pad level is high
  • Anchor can be improved
  • More pass-rush moves are a must
  • Will need to learn to chain pass-rush moves together
  • Not an instant mover
  • Agility through tight lanes is lacking
  • Doesn't have the most range

Overview

Jason Strowbridge is an interesting prospect because of what all he can bring to a defense. He can attack from the edge and win over the edge, or attack inside and win against guards. 

There are a lot of aspects to Strowbridge's game that are going to need to be fixed or corrected before playing on the edge or the inside. Those concerns make his transition and projection into the NFL a little more difficult for teams to pinpoint and may cause him to fall as a result.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 45 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

