Finding Broncos: Jason Strowbridge, Edge/DL, North Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 275
Arms: 32-3/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.89 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 113 inches
3-Cone: 7.45 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Checks the boxes for size/length/strength
- Quick off the snap
- Knows how to deal with cut blocks
- Determined at the point of attack
- Violent hands
- Hands have solid technique entering the NFL
- Can punch & separate from blockers
- Really good arm-over move
- Motor runs pretty hot at times
- Power is there to shed from blocks
- Can one or two-gap
Cons
- Technique tweener
- Needs to be in control
- Motor needs to run hot more consistently
- Needs quicker feet
- Pad level is high
- Anchor can be improved
- More pass-rush moves are a must
- Will need to learn to chain pass-rush moves together
- Not an instant mover
- Agility through tight lanes is lacking
- Doesn't have the most range
Overview
Jason Strowbridge is an interesting prospect because of what all he can bring to a defense. He can attack from the edge and win over the edge, or attack inside and win against guards.
There are a lot of aspects to Strowbridge's game that are going to need to be fixed or corrected before playing on the edge or the inside. Those concerns make his transition and projection into the NFL a little more difficult for teams to pinpoint and may cause him to fall as a result.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 45 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
