Finding Broncos: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 193

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

3-Cone: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has the physical traits & athleticism for the NFL

Proper corner mentality

Has good posture in press coverage

Has multiple press techniques

Has a good leap to challenge the high-point

Size & technique in run support

Excellent versatility

Plays extremely well in press or playing off & in man or zone

Excellent communicator to make sure everyone knows their job

Heavy hands in press to impact WRs' release

Can redirect WRs where he wants them

Has good recovery ability

Can read the WR & QB very well

Maintains proper distancing

Elite instincts

Cons

Footwork needs to be consistent

Will overreact to route fakes

Will focus too hard on QB & lose the receiver in off coverage

Balance needs to be maintained when mirroring coverage

Quicker-footed WRs give him issues

Needs to trust his technique & traits

Can be late to react to speed, allowing deep separation

Overview

Jaylon Johnson is the forgotten corner of this class. He has great versatility in the scheme and where you can line him up. Bottom line, he should be talked about a lot more than he has been. What concerns Johnson presents are all that can be corrected by coaching and experience.

The traits that he brings to the table can easily be coached up and he can be turned into a great NFL corner. Unlike some other corners in this class, Johnson can be an impact starter day one for almost any team in the NFL because of his scheme versatility.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 77 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.