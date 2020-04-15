Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 193

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

3-Cone: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds

Stats

Pros

  • Has the physical traits & athleticism for the NFL
  • Proper corner mentality
  • Has good posture in press coverage
  • Has multiple press techniques
  • Has a good leap to challenge the high-point
  • Size & technique in run support
  • Excellent versatility
  • Plays extremely well in press or playing off & in man or zone
  • Excellent communicator to make sure everyone knows their job
  • Heavy hands in press to impact WRs' release
  • Can redirect WRs where he wants them
  • Has good recovery ability
  • Can read the WR & QB very well 
  • Maintains proper distancing
  • Elite instincts 

Cons

  • Footwork needs to be consistent
  • Will overreact to route fakes
  • Will focus too hard on QB & lose the receiver in off coverage
  • Balance needs to be maintained when mirroring coverage
  • Quicker-footed WRs give him issues
  • Needs to trust his technique & traits
  • Can be late to react to speed, allowing deep separation

Overview

Jaylon Johnson is the forgotten corner of this class. He has great versatility in the scheme and where you can line him up. Bottom line, he should be talked about a lot more than he has been. What concerns Johnson presents are all that can be corrected by coaching and experience. 

The traits that he brings to the table can easily be coached up and he can be turned into a great NFL corner. Unlike some other corners in this class, Johnson can be an impact starter day one for almost any team in the NFL because of his scheme versatility.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 77 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Comments (1)
CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

Really like Johnson a lot, saw him many times being a PAC 12 guy and he is a really good player.

