Finding Broncos: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193
Arms: 31-3/8 inches
Hands: 9-3/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.5 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps
Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches
Broad Jump: 124 inches
3-Cone: 7.01 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Has the physical traits & athleticism for the NFL
- Proper corner mentality
- Has good posture in press coverage
- Has multiple press techniques
- Has a good leap to challenge the high-point
- Size & technique in run support
- Excellent versatility
- Plays extremely well in press or playing off & in man or zone
- Excellent communicator to make sure everyone knows their job
- Heavy hands in press to impact WRs' release
- Can redirect WRs where he wants them
- Has good recovery ability
- Can read the WR & QB very well
- Maintains proper distancing
- Elite instincts
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Footwork needs to be consistent
- Will overreact to route fakes
- Will focus too hard on QB & lose the receiver in off coverage
- Balance needs to be maintained when mirroring coverage
- Quicker-footed WRs give him issues
- Needs to trust his technique & traits
- Can be late to react to speed, allowing deep separation
Overview
Jaylon Johnson is the forgotten corner of this class. He has great versatility in the scheme and where you can line him up. Bottom line, he should be talked about a lot more than he has been. What concerns Johnson presents are all that can be corrected by coaching and experience.
The traits that he brings to the table can easily be coached up and he can be turned into a great NFL corner. Unlike some other corners in this class, Johnson can be an impact starter day one for almost any team in the NFL because of his scheme versatility.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 77 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.