Finding Broncos: Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 312

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.05 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds

Pros

Loose hips

Quick feet

Good twitch

Versatile in scheme & position

Extremely flexible

Works leverage

Good athlete

Good size with a wide build

Nasty attitude when blocking

Has really good blocking recovery

Doesn’t lose right away against counters

Bulldozer run blocker

Good footwork when climbing

Light feet to mirror pass rushers

Has good jabs to initiate contact

Quick reset with the hands

Plenty of power & athleticism

Cons

Size isn’t ideal for tackle, but good enough

Will lean into defenders when driving

Relies on instant punch & will move on instead of sustain

Some issues picking up blitzes

Will overset his base at times in pass protection

Needs to maintain proper balance

Improved tempo

Some concerns about hand strength to sustain blocks

Overview

Jedrick Wills, Jr. is an impressive tackle prospect from Alabama. While he may have played the right tackle, he has the traits and skills to play the left side of the line. The question needs to be asked whether he has the length and size for the left side, which is the concern for some NFL teams.

Wills is viewed very differently because of his size. He just met the tackle thresholds, but it is outstanding for the interior. There's likely a split between teams on where they see him playing.

What issues Wills does have with his play are all correctable with good NFL coaching. It will take time, so he may be in for just a solid rookie year, but he has a high ceiling for the NFL. Teams that view him as a tackle also have the backup option of moving him inside if he struggles too much on the outside.

Fit with Broncos

Denver seems set to roll with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James as their starting tackles. If the Broncos are looking seriously at drafting a tackle, it will be someone that can play inside as well.

Wills can do just that and then move outside to right tackle if/when James misses time with an injury. With Mike Munchak in the fold, there is a lot of reason for Broncos fans to hope that Wills could reach his ceiling in Denver. Munchak is the perfect coach to challenge him and drive him to be a better offensive lineman.

Grade: Top-20

Where he Goes: Top-20

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.