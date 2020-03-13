Finding Broncos: Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 312
Arms: 34-1/4 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.05 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
Broad Jump: 113 inches
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds
Pros
- Loose hips
- Quick feet
- Good twitch
- Versatile in scheme & position
- Extremely flexible
- Works leverage
- Good athlete
- Good size with a wide build
- Nasty attitude when blocking
- Has really good blocking recovery
- Doesn’t lose right away against counters
- Bulldozer run blocker
- Good footwork when climbing
- Light feet to mirror pass rushers
- Has good jabs to initiate contact
- Quick reset with the hands
- Plenty of power & athleticism
Cons
- Size isn’t ideal for tackle, but good enough
- Will lean into defenders when driving
- Relies on instant punch & will move on instead of sustain
- Some issues picking up blitzes
- Will overset his base at times in pass protection
- Needs to maintain proper balance
- Improved tempo
- Some concerns about hand strength to sustain blocks
Overview
Jedrick Wills, Jr. is an impressive tackle prospect from Alabama. While he may have played the right tackle, he has the traits and skills to play the left side of the line. The question needs to be asked whether he has the length and size for the left side, which is the concern for some NFL teams.
Wills is viewed very differently because of his size. He just met the tackle thresholds, but it is outstanding for the interior. There's likely a split between teams on where they see him playing.
What issues Wills does have with his play are all correctable with good NFL coaching. It will take time, so he may be in for just a solid rookie year, but he has a high ceiling for the NFL. Teams that view him as a tackle also have the backup option of moving him inside if he struggles too much on the outside.
Fit with Broncos
Denver seems set to roll with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James as their starting tackles. If the Broncos are looking seriously at drafting a tackle, it will be someone that can play inside as well.
Wills can do just that and then move outside to right tackle if/when James misses time with an injury. With Mike Munchak in the fold, there is a lot of reason for Broncos fans to hope that Wills could reach his ceiling in Denver. Munchak is the perfect coach to challenge him and drive him to be a better offensive lineman.
Grade: Top-20
Where he Goes: Top-20
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.