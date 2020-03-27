Finding Broncos: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205

Arms: 32-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.48 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps

Vertical Jump: 41 inches

Broad Jump: 135 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has the height, weight, speed, length, & strength to succeed in NFL

Has the drive to be a success

Not prone to mental errors like penalties

Has elite foot quickness

Has elite range

Burst to close is outstanding

Uses the boundary against the WR

Reads the WR extremely well when his back is to the ball

Patient when pressing WRs & uses good technique to press

Size can match up against big bodies & speed to take deeper threats

Doesn’t allow separation

Can break underneath throws

Smart when it comes to taking down the ball-carrier

Isn’t afraid to lay out the ball-carrier & uses it to send a message

High football IQ

Cons

Eyes aren’t the most disciplined

Some issues when playing off-zone coverage, but still versatile in scheme

Needs to open up his hips when flipping instead of wasting movement

Instincts are just mediocre

Contain duties against the run sometimes can be lackadaisical

Will shift down when changing direction

Can struggle to get off blocks from WRs outside

Takes time to gather into change-of-direction

Route anticipation is still getting there

Overview

Jeffrey Okudah is the top cornerback in the class and is one of the cleanest corners that has come out in years. While he does have some issues that need to be cleaned up, most of them can be worked out by just getting more experience on the field.

There are also the traits that Okudah has that makes the concerns minor as he can overcome them. Okudah is a smart, physical, and athletic corner that really has the potential to be the best corner in the NFL for multiple years, and go down as one of the best corners to ever play the game.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 3 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Top-10

