Finding Broncos: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205
Arms: 32-5/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.48 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps
Vertical Jump: 41 inches
Broad Jump: 135 inches
Stats
Pros
- Has the height, weight, speed, length, & strength to succeed in NFL
- Has the drive to be a success
- Not prone to mental errors like penalties
- Has elite foot quickness
- Has elite range
- Burst to close is outstanding
- Uses the boundary against the WR
- Reads the WR extremely well when his back is to the ball
- Patient when pressing WRs & uses good technique to press
- Size can match up against big bodies & speed to take deeper threats
- Doesn’t allow separation
- Can break underneath throws
- Smart when it comes to taking down the ball-carrier
- Isn’t afraid to lay out the ball-carrier & uses it to send a message
- High football IQ
Cons
- Eyes aren’t the most disciplined
- Some issues when playing off-zone coverage, but still versatile in scheme
- Needs to open up his hips when flipping instead of wasting movement
- Instincts are just mediocre
- Contain duties against the run sometimes can be lackadaisical
- Will shift down when changing direction
- Can struggle to get off blocks from WRs outside
- Takes time to gather into change-of-direction
- Route anticipation is still getting there
Overview
Jeffrey Okudah is the top cornerback in the class and is one of the cleanest corners that has come out in years. While he does have some issues that need to be cleaned up, most of them can be worked out by just getting more experience on the field.
There are also the traits that Okudah has that makes the concerns minor as he can overcome them. Okudah is a smart, physical, and athletic corner that really has the potential to be the best corner in the NFL for multiple years, and go down as one of the best corners to ever play the game.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 3 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Top-10
