Finding Broncos: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 226
Arms: 31-1/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.39
Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 123 inches
3-Cone: 7.01 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24 seconds
Stats
Pros
- 12 200-yard career games
- Has NFL RB size
- Flashed route-running ability
- Can take out the legs of blitzers
- Has good one-cut & go ability
- Maintains balance through contact
- Has that extra gear
- Can create for himself if needed
- Allows the blocks to develop
- Presses the line very well
- Runs with good lean & bend
- Flowing runner
- Has good burst around the corner
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Lot of miles on the tires
- Jump-cuts are the most fluid
- Doesn’t always run with confidence & energy
- Averaged five fumbles over the last three seasons
- Runs with hesitation behind the line
- Low catch total but high drop total
- Slows into contact
- Doesn’t split defenders on the second level
Overview
In terms of pure running ability, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the class. However, teams are wanting more than just running ability from their RBs and Taylor doesn’t offer up much more than that.
He is a sound blocker, but his receiving ability is extremely lacking. Taylor's routes are rough and his hands are unreliable and that is going to really hurt his overall stock. Those concerns, with the large amount of carries on his tires, already could see him fall late day-two, early day-three.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 76 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.