Finding Broncos: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 226

Arms: 31-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

12 200-yard career games

Has NFL RB size

Flashed route-running ability

Can take out the legs of blitzers

Has good one-cut & go ability

Maintains balance through contact

Has that extra gear

Can create for himself if needed

Allows the blocks to develop

Presses the line very well

Runs with good lean & bend

Flowing runner

Has good burst around the corner

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Lot of miles on the tires

Jump-cuts are the most fluid

Doesn’t always run with confidence & energy

Averaged five fumbles over the last three seasons

Runs with hesitation behind the line

Low catch total but high drop total

Slows into contact

Doesn’t split defenders on the second level

Overview

In terms of pure running ability, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the class. However, teams are wanting more than just running ability from their RBs and Taylor doesn’t offer up much more than that.

He is a sound blocker, but his receiving ability is extremely lacking. Taylor's routes are rough and his hands are unreliable and that is going to really hurt his overall stock. Those concerns, with the large amount of carries on his tires, already could see him fall late day-two, early day-three.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 76 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.