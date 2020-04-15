Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 226

Arms: 31-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Stats

snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • 12 200-yard career games
  • Has NFL RB size
  • Flashed route-running ability
  • Can take out the legs of blitzers
  • Has good one-cut & go ability
  • Maintains balance through contact
  • Has that extra gear
  • Can create for himself if needed
  • Allows the blocks to develop
  • Presses the line very well
  • Runs with good lean & bend
  • Flowing runner
  • Has good burst around the corner

Cons

  • Lot of miles on the tires
  • Jump-cuts are the most fluid
  • Doesn’t always run with confidence & energy
  • Averaged five fumbles over the last three seasons
  • Runs with hesitation behind the line
  • Low catch total but high drop total
  • Slows into contact
  • Doesn’t split defenders on the second level

Overview

In terms of pure running ability, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the class. However, teams are wanting more than just running ability from their RBs and Taylor doesn’t offer up much more than that. 

He is a sound blocker, but his receiving ability is extremely lacking. Taylor's routes are rough and his hands are unreliable and that is going to really hurt his overall stock. Those concerns, with the large amount of carries on his tires, already could see him fall late day-two, early day-three.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 76 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Draft

