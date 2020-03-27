Finding Broncos: Josh Jones, OT, Houston | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 319 pounds
Arms: 33-7/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.27 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps
Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches
Broad Jump: 109 inches
Pros
- Very long
- Has room to add more mass to his frame
- Can be nasty on the field
- A really good athlete with plenty of ability
- Hand placement got better as 2019 season went on
- Quick to get to difficult reach blocks
- Easy mover
- Quick to get to the second level
- Quick to get out of his stance
- Agile to pulling
- Smooth slide
- Improved a lot as the 2019 season went on
- Praised for how easy he is to coach
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Still technically raw
- Waist bender
- Angles as a blocker can use work
- Footwork can be quite messy
- Needs to accelerate into contact & bring more pop
- Strength isn’t quite pro-ready
- Body control isn’t there
- Anchor is lacking for bull-rush
- Quicker to get his feet set
- Punch still needs work
- Pass sets don’t see his body working in unison
Overview
Josh Jones made really good progress as last season wore on, which is great. Despite that, he still has a long way to go to be refined from a technical aspect. His athleticism is great, and teams love athletically-gifted tackles, but that is also a reason for concern.
Jones has history going against him because athletically-gifted, but raw, tackles don’t traditionally turn into great tackles at the next level often. Jones still has a lot he has to work on and might be a year or two away from actually being ready and able to be a starter in the NFL.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 23 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.