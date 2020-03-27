Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Josh Jones, OT, Houston | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 319 pounds

Arms: 33-7/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.27 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches

Broad Jump: 109 inches

Pros

  • Very long
  • Has room to add more mass to his frame
  • Can be nasty on the field
  • A really good athlete with plenty of ability
  • Hand placement got better as 2019 season went on
  • Quick to get to difficult reach blocks
  • Easy mover
  • Quick to get to the second level
  • Quick to get out of his stance
  • Agile to pulling
  • Smooth slide
  • Improved a lot as the 2019 season went on
  • Praised for how easy he is to coach

Cons

  • Still technically raw
  • Waist bender
  • Angles as a blocker can use work
  • Footwork can be quite messy
  • Needs to accelerate into contact & bring more pop
  • Strength isn’t quite pro-ready
  • Body control isn’t there
  • Anchor is lacking for bull-rush
  • Quicker to get his feet set
  • Punch still needs work
  • Pass sets don’t see his body working in unison

Overview

Josh Jones made really good progress as last season wore on, which is great. Despite that, he still has a long way to go to be refined from a technical aspect. His athleticism is great, and teams love athletically-gifted tackles, but that is also a reason for concern. 

Jones has history going against him because athletically-gifted, but raw, tackles don’t traditionally turn into great tackles at the next level often. Jones still has a lot he has to work on and might be a year or two away from actually being ready and able to be a starter in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 23 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 1

