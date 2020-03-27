Finding Broncos: Josh Jones, OT, Houston | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 319 pounds

Arms: 33-7/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.27 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches

Broad Jump: 109 inches

Pros

Very long

Has room to add more mass to his frame

Can be nasty on the field

A really good athlete with plenty of ability

Hand placement got better as 2019 season went on

Quick to get to difficult reach blocks

Easy mover

Quick to get to the second level

Quick to get out of his stance

Agile to pulling

Smooth slide

Improved a lot as the 2019 season went on

Praised for how easy he is to coach

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Still technically raw

Waist bender

Angles as a blocker can use work

Footwork can be quite messy

Needs to accelerate into contact & bring more pop

Strength isn’t quite pro-ready

Body control isn’t there

Anchor is lacking for bull-rush

Quicker to get his feet set

Punch still needs work

Pass sets don’t see his body working in unison

Overview

Josh Jones made really good progress as last season wore on, which is great. Despite that, he still has a long way to go to be refined from a technical aspect. His athleticism is great, and teams love athletically-gifted tackles, but that is also a reason for concern.

Jones has history going against him because athletically-gifted, but raw, tackles don’t traditionally turn into great tackles at the next level often. Jones still has a lot he has to work on and might be a year or two away from actually being ready and able to be a starter in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 23 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.