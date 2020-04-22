Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1 (58th percentile)

Weight: 217 (84th %)

Arms: 32-7/8 inches (89th %)

Hands: 10-3/8 inches (96th %)

Combine Results

40: 4.49 seconds (78th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps (53rd %)

Vertical Jump: 42 inches (97th %)

Broad Jump: 134 inches (97th %)

Stats

Not available.

Pros

  • His competition was clearly was outmatched against him
  • Has punt return experience
  • Will step up on downfield throws
  • Has a good combination of size/speed/explosiveness
  • Athletically gifted
  • Has good speed to make up for some poor angles
  • Good twitch in pursuit
  • Has production in high impact areas
  • Jumps telegraphed throws
  • Consistent & controlled as a tackler
  • Elite range

Cons

  • Instincts can be hit or miss
  • Inconsistent when filling run lanes downhill
  • Doesn’t always switch from WR to reading the QB
  • Motor ran cold when play was away from him
  • Collegiate level of competition was far beneath him

Overview

Small-school prospects are going to be hurt by the lack of pre-draft process, but Kyle Dugger may have a leg up having been at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, at which he impressed in both cases. There is a major concern about his level of competition and jumping to the NFL, which could see other concerns start to emerge that weren’t there on tape. 

That can happen in cases of small-school players making that jump. The tape is great, but it all comes back to that level-of-competition question.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs a No. 3 safety, and one who can be developed makes the most sense. Dugger has the traits to where he could potentially step in right away in that role and contribute. 

It would get him on the field, letting him gain experience as he develops to eventually take over for Kareem Jackson in Denver. Dugger has a high ceiling that could draw the Broncos' interest and his fit with the Vic Fangio scheme is great.

Grade: No. 70 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Day 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

