Finding Broncos: Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227
Arms: 31-7/8 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.58 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps
Stats
Pros
- Can play everywhere on offense
- Elite quickness
- Plenty of game speed
- Runs with power after the catch
- Uses his big frame well
- Has strong hands to go pluck the ball
- Can catch corners sleeping in coverage
- Height/weight/speed receiver
- Instant plucking of the ball
- Deep ball tracking is superb
- Brings power like a RB
- Instinctive route runner
- Boxes out corners
- Turns into a RB with the ball in his hands
- Can be deadly anywhere on the field at any level
- Good adjustments in the air
- Will square up to the QB when he can
- Gathers himself quickly into breaks
- Runs routes with proper pad level
- Reliable blocker
Cons
- Production didn’t match 2018 in 2019
- Durability
- Lot of missed time due to injuries
- Finer nuances of route running need refinement
- Doesn’t always battle press coverage very well
- Can telegraph his route
- Doesn’t sell route fakes
- Willing to take contact when he can avoid it
- Loves the physical aspect, which doesn’t bode well with durability concerns
- Blocking angles could use work
Overview
If it were not for the medicals, Laviska Shenault would be a top-4 receiver in this class. There have been positive comments made about the injuries he sustained at Colorado and that the medical staff held him out of games to avoid exacerbating them, which would be a good thing.
However, at the Combine when Shenalut ran a 40-yard dash with an injured groin, he only made it worse, and that's what is concerning. With no medical re-check available due to the social distancing guidelines still in place, teams have to be cautious.
The traits Shenault has on the field are exceptional and he can win from anywhere in the offense, which makes him a very valuable weapon. Being a physical player with durability concerns, though, is a major issue for the NFL.
Fit with Broncos
Before Shenault re-injured his groin, he made a lot of sense for the Broncos earlier in the draft. In the wake of his reaggravated groin, he still makes a lot of sense, but maybe later in the draft. There are a couple of advantages the Broncos have that could allow the team to gain more insight into Shenault's medical history.
Broncos' Director of Player Personnel Matt Russell has deep connections to the University of Colorado, as well as Shenault just being in the neighborhood, so to speak. Shenault is a good scheme fit, if Denver can find someone else to stretch the field. The Broncos have a good medical staff, and could use Shenault in multiple ways, mixing him in to try and help keep him healthy and available.
Grade: No. 38 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.