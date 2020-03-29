Finding Broncos: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315
Arms: 34-1/4 inches
Hands: 10-1/2 inches
Combine Results
*Did not participate
Pros
- Keeps upper & lower body working in unison
- Widens into contact to protect balance
- Strikes with an upward motion to put defenders on their heels
- Good lateral agility
- Gains ground quickly when in space
- Enters contact with a strong pop from the hands
- Versatility to handle all blocking schemes
- Uses his length extremely well
- Has a really good mirror
- Played well vs. OSU in 2018 against Chase Young & Nick Bosa
- Has elite recovery athleticism
- Has a strong anchor that he can drop suddenly to halt all movement
- Keeps his eyes hunting to be aware of blitzes & twists
- Keeps his inside arm up & ready for stunting 3-techs
Cons
- Injury history includes torn hip labrum surgery in November 2019
- Doesn’t always finish blocks
- Will lose his hand control
- Sometimes will give up balance as rep goes on
- Feet need to be more consistent when moving
- Kick-slides need to be more consistent
- Will go through the rep top-heavy
- Body build isn’t attractive for some teams
- Punch needs to be more accurate and consistent with power
Overview
Lucas Niang would be a first-round option for many teams if he didn’t suffer the injury late in the 2019 season. He has all the tools and traits that you want for an NFL left tackle. There is also the option to play him at right tackle, and some may see some potential to play him inside at guard if need be.
NFL coaches will need to work on his kick-slide and will need to come up with a plan to clean up his build. The biggest concern will need to be cleaning up his punch technique and making it more consistent.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 29 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Early Round 2
