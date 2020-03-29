Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 10-1/2 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Pros

  • Keeps upper & lower body working in unison
  • Widens into contact to protect balance
  • Strikes with an upward motion to put defenders on their heels
  • Good lateral agility
  • Gains ground quickly when in space
  • Enters contact with a strong pop from the hands
  • Versatility to handle all blocking schemes
  • Uses his length extremely well
  • Has a really good mirror
  • Played well vs. OSU in 2018 against Chase Young & Nick Bosa
  • Has elite recovery athleticism
  • Has a strong anchor that he can drop suddenly to halt all movement
  • Keeps his eyes hunting to be aware of blitzes & twists
  • Keeps his inside arm up & ready for stunting 3-techs

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Injury history includes torn hip labrum surgery in November 2019
  • Doesn’t always finish blocks
  • Will lose his hand control
  • Sometimes will give up balance as rep goes on
  • Feet need to be more consistent when moving
  • Kick-slides need to be more consistent
  • Will go through the rep top-heavy
  • Body build isn’t attractive for some teams
  • Punch needs to be more accurate and consistent with power

Overview

Lucas Niang would be a first-round option for many teams if he didn’t suffer the injury late in the 2019 season. He has all the tools and traits that you want for an NFL left tackle. There is also the option to play him at right tackle, and some may see some potential to play him inside at guard if need be. 

NFL coaches will need to work on his kick-slide and will need to come up with a plan to clean up his build. The biggest concern will need to be cleaning up his punch technique and making it more consistent.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 29 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Ringneck1

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

Pseudodragon

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Cap Expert Unleashes Eye-Opening Stat About Broncos

Over The Cap just revealed a stat that some Broncos fans might find troubling.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

Derek Wolfe is taking his talent to Baltimore. The Broncos are losing a legend.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

joeystallone

Analytics Reveal Several Remaining Roster Holes on the Broncos' Offense

How much headway did the Broncos make in bolstering the offense via free agency? Here's a look at the roster through the lens of analytics.

Thomas Hall

by

Chilly303

Vegas Oddsmakers did Not Like Broncos' First Wave of Free Agency

The oddsmakers weren't impressed by the Broncos' free-agent maneuverings. Is Vegas right?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX