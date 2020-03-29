Finding Broncos: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 10-1/2 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Pros

Keeps upper & lower body working in unison

Widens into contact to protect balance

Strikes with an upward motion to put defenders on their heels

Good lateral agility

Gains ground quickly when in space

Enters contact with a strong pop from the hands

Versatility to handle all blocking schemes

Uses his length extremely well

Has a really good mirror

Played well vs. OSU in 2018 against Chase Young & Nick Bosa

Has elite recovery athleticism

Has a strong anchor that he can drop suddenly to halt all movement

Keeps his eyes hunting to be aware of blitzes & twists

Keeps his inside arm up & ready for stunting 3-techs

Cons

Injury history includes torn hip labrum surgery in November 2019

Doesn’t always finish blocks

Will lose his hand control

Sometimes will give up balance as rep goes on

Feet need to be more consistent when moving

Kick-slides need to be more consistent

Will go through the rep top-heavy

Body build isn’t attractive for some teams

Punch needs to be more accurate and consistent with power

Overview

Lucas Niang would be a first-round option for many teams if he didn’t suffer the injury late in the 2019 season. He has all the tools and traits that you want for an NFL left tackle. There is also the option to play him at right tackle, and some may see some potential to play him inside at guard if need be.

NFL coaches will need to work on his kick-slide and will need to come up with a plan to clean up his build. The biggest concern will need to be cleaning up his punch technique and making it more consistent.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 29 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

